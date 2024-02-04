Scilly Isles winner Nickle Back more likely to be aimed at Aintree despite Cheltenham Festival entry
Sarah Humphrey, who landed a Grade 1 race four years after going a whole season without a winner, has thanked the owners who stuck with her through the leaner times.
But she revealed she is set to bypass the Cheltenham Festival and wait for the Grand National meeting with trailblazing Nickle Back.
Her exciting Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner earned quotes for the Turners Novices' Chase after his all-the-way seven-length success, but the trainer said: "I don't think we'll go to Cheltenham. It's not the be-all and end-all and you're up against all the good Irish horses.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 4 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 15:05, 4 February 2024
- Classic and dual Middle Park Stakes-winning trainer Ron Boss dies at 85
- 'The pressure is off now' - defiant Burdett Road camp still eyeing up Sir Gino rematch in Triumph Hurdle
- 'Gambling is the lifeblood of racing' - Newbury MP seeks to reassure Lambourn trainers on affordability
- 'He looked very sharp' - Nicky Henderson upbeat with star chaser Shishkin on course for Newbury outing
- Winter Derby on back-burner as Kublers eye $2 million Saudi prize with Cambridgeshire winner Astro King
- Classic and dual Middle Park Stakes-winning trainer Ron Boss dies at 85
- 'The pressure is off now' - defiant Burdett Road camp still eyeing up Sir Gino rematch in Triumph Hurdle
- 'Gambling is the lifeblood of racing' - Newbury MP seeks to reassure Lambourn trainers on affordability
- 'He looked very sharp' - Nicky Henderson upbeat with star chaser Shishkin on course for Newbury outing
- Winter Derby on back-burner as Kublers eye $2 million Saudi prize with Cambridgeshire winner Astro King