Scilly Isles winner Nickle Back more likely to be aimed at Aintree despite Cheltenham Festival entry

Sarah Humphrey , who landed a Grade 1 race four years after going a whole season without a winner, has thanked the owners who stuck with her through the leaner times.

But she revealed she is set to bypass the Cheltenham Festival and wait for the Grand National meeting with trailblazing Nickle Back .

Her exciting Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner earned quotes for the Turners Novices' Chase after his all-the-way seven-length success , but the trainer said: "I don't think we'll go to Cheltenham. It's not the be-all and end-all and you're up against all the good Irish horses.