Sandown's Grand Military Gold Cup meeting to be all-chase card with Graded hurdle moved
Sandown's Grand Military Gold Cup meeting on Friday will be an all-chase card due to a partially waterlogged hurdles track.
Officials at the Esher track, in conjunction with the BHA, announced a provisional all-chase card for the track's Scilly Isles meeting last week, subject to a Thursday inspection of the hurdles track. The hurdles course survived that initial look and the original race schedule went ahead as planned, though the entire track had to pass a separate inspection on raceday morning.
However, with the hurdles course heavy and waterlogged in places on Monday, the BHA has confirmed four new chase contests for Friday and the abandonment of the hurdle races. The chase course was soft, heavy in places with isolated waterlogged areas, and will be monitored throughout the week.
The Grade 2 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices Hurdle has been salvaged from the card and will take place at Warwick on Saturday.
The forecast for the remainder of the week at Sandown is mixed. Monday was mainly dry but rain is forecast from the early hours of Tuesday. Dry conditions are set to take over on Wednesday and Thursday before the rain returns on Friday.
Entries for the rearranged Jane Seymour and the new chase races at Sandown close at midday on Tuesday, with declarations taking place at the usual 48-hour stage.
