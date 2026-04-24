Sandown racegoers to get opportunity to meet Constitution Hill before season finale card on Saturday

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Racing fans have a rare opportunity to meet Constitution Hill at Sandown's jump finale fixture on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson revealed last weekend one of horseracing's biggest equine stars is set to go on his summer break before returning for an early autumn campaign. The trainer and owner Michael Buckley made the decision to end his jumps career in February following a successful and extremely well-received start to life on the Flat at Southwell, a performance he backed up with a second all-weather win at Kempton last month.

He will be the star attraction before that holiday at the Esher track, with the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner to be joined by Step Back, the official Sandown Park Horses for Course ambassador and winner of the bet365 Gold Cup in 2018, on the Summer Lawn at Sandown from 11.45am.

Constitution Hill is led on to the lawn by Jaydon Lee during the annual Lambourn Open Day Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Racing fans will be able to meet and have their photograph with the immensely popular nine-year-old, while there is also a traditional parade of champions taking place at 12.30pm. Constitution Hill's stablemates Jango Baie and Old Park Star will be a part of the parade, while Dan Skelton, who is to be crowned champion trainer for the first time at the meeting, will be represented by a team of stars headed by Grey Dawning and Protektorat.

Sarah Drabwell, general manager at Sandown, said: “Our meet and greet and the parade of champions is always one of the highlights of the bet365 Jump Finale and it is fantastic to be welcoming a line-up of such standout performers on Saturday.

“Constitution Hill's jump racing days may now be behind him, but he remains a hugely popular horse with the sport's fans and our thanks go to Nicky Henderson and his owner Michael Buckley for bringing him to Sandown.

"It is an incredible and rare opportunity for people to get up close to a horse who has entertained those who have followed his career from the start, but also continues to engage and inspire new fans of the sport."

Sandown's eight-race card gets under way at 1.13pm and is headlined by the bet365 Celebration Chase (2.55 ) and bet365 Gold Cup (3.30 ).

Tickets are still available in both enclosures at Sandown. The on the gate price for the Premier enclosure is £52.50, while it is £40 for a Grandstand ticket.

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