Sandown 'not unduly concerned' by Royal Artillery Gold Cup field despite military race attracting only five runners

Farceur Du Large (Maj Will Kellard) jumps the last fence on their way to winning the Grand Military Gold Cup
Farceur Du Large: bids to complete Grand Military-Royal Artillery Gold Cup double at Sandown on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sandown clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has stressed he is “not unduly concerned” by the performance of the Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup, which has attracted a field of five for Thursday’s running.

There were six runners in the race – restricted to military amateur jockeys and owners with a link to the Royal Artillery – last year and four runners in 2022.

The Grand Military Gold Cup has yielded fields of nine and ten in the two runnings since the race conditions around runners having to be owned or leased by people with close military links were dropped. Cooper, however, does not expect the Royal Artillery Gold Cup to follow suit in tweaking its requirements.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 14 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:00, 14 February 2024

