Sandown 'not unduly concerned' by Royal Artillery Gold Cup field despite military race attracting only five runners

Sandown clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has stressed he is “not unduly concerned” by the performance of the Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup, which has attracted a field of five for Thursday’s running.

There were six runners in the race – restricted to military amateur jockeys and owners with a link to the Royal Artillery – last year and four runners in 2022.

The Grand Military Gold Cup has yielded fields of nine and ten in the two runnings since the race conditions around runners having to be owned or leased by people with close military links were dropped. Cooper, however, does not expect the Royal Artillery Gold Cup to follow suit in tweaking its requirements.