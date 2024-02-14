Sandown 'not unduly concerned' by Royal Artillery Gold Cup field despite military race attracting only five runners
Sandown clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has stressed he is “not unduly concerned” by the performance of the Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup, which has attracted a field of five for Thursday’s running.
There were six runners in the race – restricted to military amateur jockeys and owners with a link to the Royal Artillery – last year and four runners in 2022.
The Grand Military Gold Cup has yielded fields of nine and ten in the two runnings since the race conditions around runners having to be owned or leased by people with close military links were dropped. Cooper, however, does not expect the Royal Artillery Gold Cup to follow suit in tweaking its requirements.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 17:00, 14 February 2024
- 'Thoroughly depressing' - jockeys' boss Paul Struthers slams BHA after jockey suffering from ADHD is cleared over sample lapse
- Milton Harris rescinds appeal against decision to remove training licence indefinitely
- Dylan Kitts hit with exclusion order after failing to cooperate with investigation into controversial Hillsin ride
- BHA plans to get Labour on board after criticism of failure to forge links with party
- York remains committed to Group 1 fight after City of York Stakes denied upgrade
- 'Thoroughly depressing' - jockeys' boss Paul Struthers slams BHA after jockey suffering from ADHD is cleared over sample lapse
- Milton Harris rescinds appeal against decision to remove training licence indefinitely
- Dylan Kitts hit with exclusion order after failing to cooperate with investigation into controversial Hillsin ride
- BHA plans to get Labour on board after criticism of failure to forge links with party
- York remains committed to Group 1 fight after City of York Stakes denied upgrade