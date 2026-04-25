That's a wrap!

Jingko Blue leads Lucky Place over the final flight to win the Select Hurdle at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Henderson will likely stick to hurdling with Jingko Blue after her returned to winning ways in the Grade 2 bet365 Select Hurdle.

Speaking on Racing TV, he said: "I don't think he's a chaser. We tried it, and he won a couple, but his jumping wasn't efficient enough. He had a fall at Ascot, so we put him away after that, and he's done well this season to come back from that.

"We'll stick to hurdles, and we'll have to re-map a plan for him. He didn't stay three miles, so I think we'll stick to the two and a half mile route."

On not running Jonbon in the Celebration Chase, Henderson said: "It was a joint decision. Nico and I walked round and I thought they'd done well [with the ground], but it's happened a few times in the last fortnight. We start on quick ground, but it just tightens up all day.

"It's quick. If you're going to race on the Friday, you have to pay the penalty, and you lose a day that should be for solid watering. I'm not saying they shouldn't do it, but they lose a day when it needs saturating.

"It's a shame you have a good meeting like this, and it's impeded badly by non-runners."