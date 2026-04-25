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Rampant Dan Skelton smashes £5m prize-money mark, Edwardstone rolls back the years and ground row erupts - jumps finale day as it happened
Summary
- Veteran Edwardstone lands Celebration Chase, but Thistle Ask sustains fatal injury
- Dan Skelton smashes through £5m prize-money mark after Doyen Quest won the Oaksey Chase
- Havaila leaves it late to win the bet365 Gold Cup in thrilling conclusion
- Jingko Blue bounces back to lead home Nicky Henderson 1-2 in Grade 2 Select Hurdle
- Row erupts over ground after Jonbon among plethora of non-runners due to quick conditions
Summary
- Veteran Edwardstone lands Celebration Chase, but Thistle Ask sustains fatal injury
- Dan Skelton smashes through £5m prize-money mark after Doyen Quest won the Oaksey Chase
- Havaila leaves it late to win the bet365 Gold Cup in thrilling conclusion
- Jingko Blue bounces back to lead home Nicky Henderson 1-2 in Grade 2 Select Hurdle
- Row erupts over ground after Jonbon among plethora of non-runners due to quick conditions
That's a wrap!
That signals the end of the 2025-26 jumps season, and what an incredible campaign it has been.
It has been an eventful day at Sandown, to say the least, but congratulations must go out to Dan Skelton and his team for a record-breaking season that saw him crowned champion trainer for the very first time.
Well done to Sean Bowen, Tristan Durrell and JP McManus, who also collected prizes for leading jockey, conditional and owner.
Until next time, goodbye.
- 'When you have that many horses coming out, the punters are losing out' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground
- Paul Nicholls: 'Some fantastic lads have been through Ditcheat but I always thought Dan was going to be the one'
- 'I think he could do it' -Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?
- 'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets
- 'I'm over the moon to see him' - Constitution Hill pulls in a crowd of fans at Sandown meet and greet
No Ordinary Joe finally wins again
It has taken a while, but No Ordinary Joe wins for the first time since December 2022. He takes the finale for Faye Bramley.
This week's Big Read with Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne
Deputy Irish editor David Jennings was given exclusive access to Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne, the partnership behind Irish National hero Soldier In Milan.
A snippet from the interview explains how Byrne rates Mullins as a trainer.
Byrne says: "He’s hands on. He’s there every day himself. He knows when the grass grows. He’s everywhere in the yard and knows every single thing that’s going on. He’s got a great eye, the same as Willie has. Training comes naturally to him."
Racing Post+ members can read the full piece here, while the Big Read interview will be available in tomorrow's paper.
Alan King close to tears after Edwardstone's Grade 1 success
Alan King was on the verge of tears after Edwardstone rolled back the years to win the Celebration Chase at the age of 12.
"I'm getting worse," said King, who has been pushed to the brink of his emotions by Edwardstone in the past. "That was very special and he's been in great form.
"It seems a strange thing to say but Plumpton last time didn't half sharpen him up. He's never been so quick in his life around there and he's been a different horse since.
"Tom Cannon asked if he needed to rev him at the start but I told him there was no need. That was done at Plumpton. He was a bit long at one down the far side but that's just him.
"I said to Tom, if you're a couple of lengths off them at the Pond Fence we've got a hell of a chance. It was close in the end and it's a wonderful day, but I just feel for the horse [Thistle Ask] who is out there."
Kahavari wins the penultimate contest
It has taken a while, but Kahavari has won over fences at the eighth attempt for joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase.
Nicky Henderson on Jingko Blue's win and Jonbon's withdrawal
Nicky Henderson will likely stick to hurdling with Jingko Blue after her returned to winning ways in the Grade 2 bet365 Select Hurdle.
Speaking on Racing TV, he said: "I don't think he's a chaser. We tried it, and he won a couple, but his jumping wasn't efficient enough. He had a fall at Ascot, so we put him away after that, and he's done well this season to come back from that.
"We'll stick to hurdles, and we'll have to re-map a plan for him. He didn't stay three miles, so I think we'll stick to the two and a half mile route."
On not running Jonbon in the Celebration Chase, Henderson said: "It was a joint decision. Nico and I walked round and I thought they'd done well [with the ground], but it's happened a few times in the last fortnight. We start on quick ground, but it just tightens up all day.
"It's quick. If you're going to race on the Friday, you have to pay the penalty, and you lose a day that should be for solid watering. I'm not saying they shouldn't do it, but they lose a day when it needs saturating.
"It's a shame you have a good meeting like this, and it's impeded badly by non-runners."
Thistle Ask update
BHA veterinary officer Amy Hawthorn has just appeared on Racing TV to discuss the fatal injury suffered by Thistle Ask in the Celebration Chase.
"It was a horrid incident," she said. "He came into the water jump and took off on what looked to be quite an awkward stride and then suffered a fracture in his left leg.
"There were three vets with him straight away who were able to sedate him so he wasn't in any pain. They quickly reached the decision, which is in the best interests of the horse, to euthanise. On first look it seems like this was an unfortunate accident relating to the take off."
A Nicky Henderson 1-2
It's a Nicky Henderson 1-2 as Jingko Blue, ridden by James Bowen, leads home Lucky Place in the Grade 2 bet365 Select Hurdle.
He bounces back from Aintree and adds to his success in last month's BetMGM Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.
It is the 105th victory of the season for Bowen, who will finish third behind his brother Sean and Harry Skelton in the jump jockeys' championship.
bet365 Gold Cup photo
No doubts about this photo-finish!
Another one
We have another non-runner, and it's another JP McManus-owned representative as Last Kingdom, trained by Faye Bramley, has been withdrawn from the final race.
A Royal Ascot winner in waiting?
Scandinavia has made it four wins on the spin for Aidan O'Brien at Navan, winning the Listed Vintage Crop Stakes.
Last year's St Leger winner is 2-1 favourite (from 5-2) with Coral for the Ascot Gold Cup.
Our Power just misses out
By Keith Melrose, betting editor
As an Our Power backer can I please be excused from writing about that race for, I dunno, at least a couple of weeks?
Havaila wins the bet365 Gold Cup
Havaila leaves it late to win the bet365 Gold Cup, finishing closely ahead of Our Power in second and Road To Home in third.
A brilliant finish.
Interestingly, he was priced up at 66-1 with Paddy Power for next year's Randox Grand National.
Your views on the Sandown ground
Kev O'Beney: I have to admit that after last years heat from February/March to October, I am surprised how unprepared Sandown appears to be with the lack of rainfall. The BHA in my view might need to be looking into provisions of alternative courses.
H Dodd: I'm disappointed with Sir AP 'slamming' Sandown racecourse and the going there. We all knew that the warm weather would affect the going, making it good to firm, so why get agitated about it now.
Sir AP should be talking to Mr Henderson about why he waited until nearly 1pm on raceday before withdrawing Jonbon, did he not realise that the going would probably be on the firm side of good?
Unfortunate news
It is a sad postscript to the Celebration Chase as Thistle Ask sustained a fatal injury.
The race favourite was in command halfway down the back straight, but he appeared to take off a stride too early at the old water jump on the back straight the final jump before the Railway fences. He landed very awkwardly, and while coming to a stop interfered with stablemate Mirabad, who unseated Tristan Durrell.
Our thoughts go out to Dan Skelton and the connections of the nine-year-old. What a contrast of emotions after the start to the day that team had had.
Harry Skelton said: "I feel for the horse. He has been a star and he wore his heart on his sleeve."
Edwardstone wins the Celebration Chase!
It's a Grade 1 win for Edwardstone at the age of 12, and his first since his Tingle Creek victory at the track in December 2022 as he beats JPR One.
However, it was a dramatic race with only three finishers and it looked like Thistle Ask picked up a serious injury to put a halt on the Skelton celebrations.
We'll bring an update on his condition as soon as we have it.
Charles Darwin is back
In more positive news, the exciting Charles Darwin is back with a bang for Aidan O'Brien as he won the Listed Committed Stakes at Navan.
Last year's three-time winner has been off the track since landing the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.
As a result, he was cut to 4-1 (from 11-2) with Paddy Power for the Commonwealth Cup.
Sorry, me again...
My head is scrambled. This is starting to feel like a live blog just for non-runners . . .
'Fast, end-of-season ground'
By Keith Melrose, betting editor
The time of the Oaksey Chase, 5m46s, was again faster than standard, by two seconds. There have still been several faster runnings in the race's short history. On the evidence so far, it is just fast, end-of-season ground rather than anything more alarming – notwithstanding Tom Lacey's comments about specific, crucial patches being faster.
'I'm so proud of Dan and this is magic'
Harry Skelton steered Doyen Quest to a signicant victory in the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase, and immediately expressed his delight after the yard surpassed the £5 million mark in prize-money.
He said: "I'm so proud of Dan and this is magic. We've got our Dad to thank for a lot because he put us on the road and instilled work into us, and me and Dan are so privileged to have a strong team around us.
"It's all come together and we're loving it. There are moments in life you'll look back on and say 'that was a good day,' and this is one of them.
"This game is humble because it keeps your feet on the ground. You're up, you're down, but as you get older, you need to enjoy the good days. It's magical moments."