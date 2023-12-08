Sandown to hold Saturday morning inspection with heavy rain possible overnight

Officials at Sandown will hold an inspection at 7.30am on Saturday with heavy rain possible in the early hours of the morning.

The going was described as heavy, soft in places on the hurdles course and soft, good to soft in places on the chase course on Friday morning.

Unbeaten Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill is set to run in the rearranged Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.15) , one of three Grade 1s on the eight-race card.

However, trainer Nicky Henderson said on Thursday he will monitor the weather and will not risk running him if the ground became "attritional".

On Friday morning, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "Considering some of the forecasts for Thursday afternoon and evening, we escaped lightly in terms of rainfall. We were sat waiting for rain from about 4pm but it never really got going, thankfully.

"We measured about 2.5mm yesterday and next to nothing after about 6.30pm. As a result of that, we're heavy, soft in places over hurdles and soft, good to soft in places over fences.

"There's next to nothing in the way of rain around on Friday but the forecast, as it has been for the last 24 to 36 hours, is potentially for some heavy rain from the early hours of Saturday morning. Some forecasts are suggesting up to 10mm so none of us are out the woods in terms of rainfall."

The feature race is the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (3.00) , in which last year's winner Edwardstone renews his rivalry with the Henderson-trained Jonbon .

Read these next:

Huntingdon passes second inspection for Peterborough Chase day - jumps cards at Chepstow and Kelso under threat

Confirmed runners and riders for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.