Sandown 'cautiously optimistic' for Imperial Cup day but Wednesday's fixtures subject to 8am checks

There is cautious optimism about Sandown’s Imperial Cup fixture going ahead on Saturday but clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has stressed the outlook for the rest of the week remains unclear.

The Esher track stages its Grand Military Gold Cup meeting on Tuesday and there are no concerns over frost for the weekend, with temperatures unlikely to drop below 1C after Tuesday night.

Some forecasts suggest snow could hit the south of England on Saturday, while there is potential for rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the area.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said on Tuesday morning: “There’s no reason not to be cautiously optimistic for Saturday but I would say it’s not a clear picture yet.

“Every day we are seeing a different nuance to the forecast and some forecasts today suggest snow could possibly be an issue in the south on Saturday, whereas it was showing rain yesterday.

“We’ll have to take a day-by-day assessment of how things are looking. Frost doesn’t look to be a concern but snow or potentially volumes of rain could be. There are no immediate concerns – it’s too far out – but we are keeping an eye on the various forecasts.”

Newcastle: track covered in snow on Tuesday morning Credit: Twitter: @EloiseQuayle

Snow forced the cancellation of Newcastle’s jumps meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday’s four fixtures in Britain at Catterick, Fontwell, Lingfield and Kempton face 8am inspections.

Temperatures dipped to -3C on Tuesday morning at Catterick, where a harsh overnight frost is a major concern.

Clerk of the course Fiona Needham said at 8am: "It didn't start freezing overnight until the early hours and it's not really got into the ground but there is a crust on it.

"The forecast frost tonight, however, looks fairly severe. It could drop to -6C and if that's the case we may struggle."

There is 2-6mm of snow, sleet and rain forecast at Fontwell before racing but clerk of the course Philip Hide is hopeful any snow that arrives will be washed away by the rain mid-morning.

Hide said on Wednesday: “I was pessimistic about our chances yesterday but I’m optimistic today. It’s been a degree warmer than it had been forecast and it will hopefully not drop below 0C overnight.

“We could have snow in the early morning but I’m hoping the rain will arrive after and take it away.”

The forecast snow early on Wednesday morning has led to officials at Lingfield and Kempton checking the all-weather tracks at the same time.

Carlisle: faces 3pm inspection on Wednesday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Carlisle's fixture on Thursday is subject to a 3pm inspection on Wednesday with the track unraceable due to frozen ground.

Temperatures dropped to -6C overnight and heavy frosts are expected to continue overnight through to raceday.

Carlisle's assistant clerk of the course Harry Phipps said: "We're forecast to reach 4C today but temperatures are set to drop again tonight and another heavy frost is likely. It looks a tough ask given the forecast but we'll assess conditions on Wednesday afternoon and see if there is any improvement."

Ayr’s track is covered for Friday’s jumps meeting with temperatures set to drop to -6C and -5C for the next two nights and a chance of sleet and snow in the lead-up to the two-day fixture.

