Sandown calls inspection for Saturday with Leicester the only meeting cancelled on Friday

Friday's fixtures at Ayr and Wolverhampton will go ahead after the tracks passed morning inspections, but Leicester has been cancelled after further snow overnight.

Sandown has called an 8am inspection on raceday morning for Saturday's Imperial Cup meeting due to the threat of frost and, although Ayr got the all-clear for Friday, officials will inspect for Saturday's card at 8.30am on raceday morning.

On a busy morning of inspections, Wolverhampton needed three checks before finally getting the all-clear for Friday's all-weather fixture after the early-morning snow started to thaw.

There was also good news at Ayr with the meeting getting the go-ahead despite a yellow weather warning in the area for snow.

However, Leicester was abandoned early with two inches of snow on the track and no sign of any improvement.

On Thursday, Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper hinted at an inspection for Saturday's Betfair Imperial Cup card and one has now been arranged. With temperatures forecast to drop to -2C overnight, the threat of frost is causing concern and groundstaff will cover vulnerable areas including the home straight in front of the grandstand as well as the takeoff and landing areas at each hurdle and fence.

On Friday morning, Cooper said: "We had an improving day with the weather yesterday and have been finding solutions to areas that were a problem. This is all a legacy from racing on Tuesday and immediately after having snowfall and rain. We're around the 30mm mark of rain since Tuesday morning.

"It's a hell of a lot of rain and the immediate concerns are ground-related in terms of wetness and a little bit of standing water in places. There's a risk of quite a sharp frost tonight as well, where we're looking at an air temperature of -2C."

A Saturday fixture was cancelled on Friday morning when Hereford failed its 9.30am inspection. The course was described as unraceable on Thursday due to snow and the forecast offered no chance of improvement.

In Ireland, Navan's meeting on Saturday hinges on a 7.30am inspection on raceday morning. Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Following significant snowfall overnight, the track at Navan is unfit for racing at the moment. There was 20mm of rain yesterday, so prior to the snow the ground was soft to heavy. The temperature is set to rise throughout the day today.

"However, it will drop again this evening and could get as low as -3C, so we've called an inspection for 7.30am tomorrow to determine our prospects of racing.”

After snow at Naas overnight, the course was described as "unfit for racing" before Sunday's Leinster National card. No further snow is forecast and the temperature is due to rise on Saturday.

'Pretty hellish'

Scottish trainer Sandy Thomson has scrapped plans to run War Soldier and March Wind at Sandown on Saturday due to the bad weather and the possibility racing may be called off.

"We're not going to go to Sandown," he said on Friday morning. "We'd have had to be away by now and it still seems pretty hellish through Doncaster and through Haydock as well.

"The snow is pretty bad on the east coast and the west coast and I can't afford to take horses all the way down there and have the meeting be off. It could be a difficult journey and, although Andrew Cooper is hopeful it will be on, I can't afford to take horses 350 miles on somebody's gut feeling."

Sue Smith was hit by heavy snow at her yard high up in the hills near Bingley in West Yorkshire.

"The snow drifts with the wind and we have ten inches of it outside in the yard. There are no horses going out this morning. But we've kept going in the indoor school," she said.

She still hopes to run Cerendipity in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown. "He'll go down to Sandown on Saturday morning if it's on. He'll set off at about 6am." she said.

The adverse weather conditions have also caused problems at Karl Burke's Flat stable in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

"We've got a foot of snow this morning as we were hit with it last night when originally they said we were on the edge of it," he said.

"The runners coming back from Newcastle last night couldn't get back into the yard and had to stay overnight in Middleham, where Chris Fairhurst kindly lent us two of his boxes.

"The lads had to go and ride them back to our yard this morning as the horseboxes are still stranded. We kept the team on the move this morning in the covered ride and cantered those we needed to."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.