Salisbury 'very proud' of Royal Ascot record after Orthodox and Almeraq shine on the biggest stage

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Last week may have been dominated by all things Ascot, but the royal meeting was also a success story for another southern track as Salisbury received a significant reputation boost with the success of Almeraq on Saturday.

The William Haggas-trained sprinter flew home to land the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes after winning the Cathedral Stakes last month, and the four-year-old was not the only Salisbury winner to make a splash on Saturday – Orthodox , who made a winning debut at the Wiltshire track, followed up in style in the Norfolk.

"It's been a really great week for us," said Salisbury's executive director and clerk of the course Jeremy Martin. "Orthodox got his start here and Almeraq won the Cathedral Stakes, so we couldn't be more delighted.

"If you go further back, Ten Bob Tony won his novice at Salisbury in 2023, and Trawlerman won our Persian Punch Conditions Stakes the same year, so there are hints of Salisbury across the week. Morris Dancer was a huge eyecatcher in the Jersey Stakes and he'd won our Stonehenge Stakes on his previous start.

"It gives us great satisfaction to see nice horses here who go on to perform like that at the big meetings. Clive Cox mentioned Salisbury three or four times after the Norfolk and William Haggas said the same an hour later – it was really lovely to hear our name on such a big occasion.

"There will have been tens of thousands of people reading the racecards and seeing such-and-such won at Salisbury before going to Ascot, it's really good for us."

Salisbury: marked the starting-off point for many future stars Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This year's Royal Ascot stars are far from the only big names to have used Salisbury as a stepping stone to greater things, with the likes of Classic winners Sir Percy, Galileo Gold and Dylan Thomas all running at the track as juveniles.

"Horses learn a lot here," said Martin. "It's a good track for two-year-olds in particular, and great horses like Brigadier Gerard and Mill Reef won here early in their careers. In my 25 years, we've seen Classic winners and horses like Bluestocking, Alpinista and Zavateri too.

"We've got 15 racedays a year but we don't over-race, and we're always moving the rail every couple of race meetings, so there are fresh strips of ground. We're Britain's second-oldest racecourse and have been on the go for 440 years. We're very proud we're still a stepping stone for horses to go on to the big stage."

He added: "You're always going to see nice horses when you come racing, as trainers like Andrew Balding, Ralph Beckett, Richard Hannon, William Haggas and Ed Walker are some of our biggest supporters.

"We're very fortunate to be well located for those Newmarket yards and the central south, and we've got a race programme that clearly appeals to their good horses too, so it works out really well."

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