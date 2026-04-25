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'Ryan Moore was very complimentary about him' - Shadwell's rising star on Royal Ascot trail

Yazin wins the 7f novice under Robert Havlin
Yazin: three from four and could be set for loftier targetsCredit: Getty Images
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Royal Ascot could be on the horizon for Shadwell's Yazin after he ran out an impressive winner under Ryan Moore at Southwell on Thursday night.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of New Bay was extending his record to three wins from four starts when accounting for two rivals in the mile conditions contest, including once-raced Godolphin runner Golden View.

The contest was previously staged at Chelmsford and was won by the same stable's Detain last year before he went on to be sixth in the French 2,000 Guineas.

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Newmarket correspondent

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