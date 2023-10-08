Ryan Moore booking 'a massive plus' for ante-post favourite Pied Piper in Cesarewitch says Gordon Elliott
Gordon Elliott, a superpower over jumps, is eyeing a big Flat pot at Newmarket on Saturday, with Pied Piper on course for Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap – and the trainer hopes his chances of landing the £200,000 prize will be boosted by the booking of Ryan Moore.
Elliott's CV is decorated with three Grand Nationals and a Cheltenham Gold Cup, along with countless other high-profile jumps victories, but he is zeroing in on the 2m2f contest, which has been won Irish-trained horses in four of the last five years.
Pied Piper, the general 7-1 favourite for the Cesarewitch, has developed into a smart hurdler, and one who has been placed at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, since joining Elliott's County Meath stable.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'She's a big filly with a future' - Juddmonte add exciting Salisbury winner Skellet to their powerful ranks
- 'I've got some absolute weapons for Champions Day' says Frankie Dettori as he addresses retirement rumours
- David Pipe on jockey hunt for former Classic contender who 'was bought for the Cesarewitch'
- Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa watches on as Champion Stakes hope Mostahdaf is put through his paces
- The jumps returns! Three key takeouts as entries revealed for Chepstow's Persian War card on Friday
- 'She's a big filly with a future' - Juddmonte add exciting Salisbury winner Skellet to their powerful ranks
- 'I've got some absolute weapons for Champions Day' says Frankie Dettori as he addresses retirement rumours
- David Pipe on jockey hunt for former Classic contender who 'was bought for the Cesarewitch'
- Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa watches on as Champion Stakes hope Mostahdaf is put through his paces
- The jumps returns! Three key takeouts as entries revealed for Chepstow's Persian War card on Friday