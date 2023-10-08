Ryan Moore booking 'a massive plus' for ante-post favourite Pied Piper in Cesarewitch says Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott, a superpower over jumps, is eyeing a big Flat pot at Newmarket on Saturday, with Pied Piper on course for Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap – and the trainer hopes his chances of landing the £200,000 prize will be boosted by the booking of Ryan Moore.

Elliott's CV is decorated with three Grand Nationals and a Cheltenham Gold Cup, along with countless other high-profile jumps victories, but he is zeroing in on the 2m2f contest, which has been won Irish-trained horses in four of the last five years.

Pied Piper, the general 7-1 favourite for the Cesarewitch, has developed into a smart hurdler, and one who has been placed at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, since joining Elliott's County Meath stable.