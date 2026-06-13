Ryan Moore awarded MBE for services to racing in King’s birthday honours list

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Ryan Moore, widely recognised as the leading jockey of his generation, has been awarded an MBE for his services to racing and British sport in the King's birthday honours list.

Moore, whose association with Coolmore and Aidan O'Brien has helped him dominate the sport at the highest level, has ridden more than 2,600 winners in Britain, including 18 Classics, of which four have come in the Derby.

A three-time British champion jockey, the 42-year-old has been crowned Longines world's best jockey four times and has ridden nearly 3,400 winners worldwide.

He rode Estimate to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013 for the late Queen Elizabeth II and has registered a total of 92 winners at the royal meeting, where he has won the leading jockey award 12 times and set a new post-war record of nine winners for a single meeting in 2015.

Ryan Moore: steered Estimate to victory in the 2013 Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Renowned owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing joined Moore on the honours list after receiving a CBE for services to charity and animal welfare, as well as racing and bloodstock.

Owner of Lanwades Stud in Newmarket, Rausing has raced many homebreds in her white and green silks, recording notable victories with the Sir Mark Prescott-trained pair of dual Champion Stakes winner Alborada and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Alpinista.

Kirsten Rausing: has received a CBE for services to charity and animal welfare Credit: Laura Green

Richard Lyttle, former manager of Downpatrick racecourse, has also been awarded an MBE for services to the racing industry.

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