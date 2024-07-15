Runaway Swinton winner and 'horse of a lifetime' Pickanumber sold to race in the US where he runs in a Grade 1 on Wednesday

Olly Murphy will be an interested onlooker when "wonderhorse" Pickanumber starts his career in America this week following his sale in a private deal prompted by his 15-length romp in the Swinton Hurdle.

Pickanumber grabbed attention from across the Atlantic with his stunning win at Haydock in May and owners The One To Six Syndicate were made an offer they could not refuse.

He will make his first start for trainer Leslie Young in the colours of Leipers Fork Steeplechasers in the Grade 1 AP Smithwick Memorial Stakes at Saratoga on Wednesday under British jockey Jamie Bargary. The race is worth £64,961 to the winner.

Murphy, who bought Pickanumber from Ireland for £30,000 at the Goffs horses-in-training sale last September, produced miracles to get four wins in five starts out of the six-year-old within the space of just three months, culminating in his success in the Swinton, which had a first prize of £45,560

"He was a superstar for his owners after what he achieved," said the trainer. "He was one of those wonderhorses who won a Catterick maiden and ended up winning a Swinton Hurdle in five runs.

Olly Murphy: "It was a very hard decision for the owners" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's been sold privately to go to America. It was a very hard decision for the owners as he won the Swinton Hurdle very readily and was the horse of a lifetime for a small syndicate."

The talent drain abroad has been a major concern for British racing and there have been many examples of horses sold to race over jumps in the US including the former Alan King-trained Rampoldi Plan, who won a Grade 1 in May for Pickanumber's new connections.

On Pickanumber's attraction, Murphy added: "He had an unusual profile in that he'd won on good ground and looked progressive. He fitted the profile of a horse who could race for the good money in America.

"He got a good hammering from the handicapper for winning the Swinton and he probably wouldn't have had the scope to go and jump a fence, so options for him might have been limited down the line over here.

"We wish him the best of luck, he's on an upward curve and we'll watch his career with interest."

Read these next:

'It's madness' - Olly Murphy in disbelief after Pickanumber wins Swinton Hurdle by 15 lengths

When is it time to give up on a horse you like and is this one as good as I thought?

'You wouldn't with all good conscience run through that' - Newton Abbot cancels meeting after heavy rain leaves track waterlogged

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.