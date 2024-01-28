Rugby League legend Rob Burrow 'can't wait to get stuck in' as he becomes patron of charity racing club

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow, whose battle with motor neurone disease has touched the nation, has strengthened his ties with racing by becoming a patron of The Good Racing Company.

The ex-Leeds Rhinos star and his wife Lindsey, also now a patron, were presented with two cheques worth £7,777 each – in tribute to the number seven shirt he wore in his playing days – during an event for members at Craig Lidster’s yard in North Yorkshire on Sunday.

One donation was the proceeds of membership sales of the Rob Burrow Racing Club and the other was from Black Sheep Brewery, which launched a special Burrow’s Blonde beer in 2023.

The Good Racing Company was formed by racing enthusiast Phil Hawthorne and has raised over £185,000 for Burrow and MND charities through selling memberships to the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

Burrow said: “Lindsey and I are thrilled to become patrons of The Good Racing Company. We’ve spent many an afternoon at the races cheering on our horses alongside some of the people that have bought membership to the racing club

"It’s great to know we have so much support and are overwhelmed by the money raised over the past three years."

The Good Racing Company now has nine horses in its stable and each will be assigned a charity cause for which they will raise money and awareness, with Burrow and his wife heavily involved in the assessment process.

“We’re really excited to be involved in the shaping of The Good Racing Company’s future," Burrow added. "The past few years have shown that there’s a lot of support in racing for charity both from the horseracing community itself and from new people discovering the sport for the first time – just like Lindsey and I.

"The potential to get behind so many different causes is really exciting and we can’t wait to get stuck in.”

