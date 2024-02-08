Racing Post logo
premium

Roger Varian, William Haggas, William Knight and Kevin Philippart de Foy to train Bin Laden-owned juveniles

Newmarket's place as the headquarters of British Flat racing was established in the reign of James I
Newmarket: all 12 two-year-olds owned by Mohammed Saleh bin Laden will be trained in the townCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Four Newmarket trainers have been selected to take charge of two-year-olds purchased at the sales last year for Mohammed Saleh bin Laden, a prominent new owner in British racing.

In October, Bin Laden spent more than £2.7 million (€3.2m) via bloodstock agent Richard Knight at the Tattersalls Yearling Sale, and at Arqana in France. The horses purchased, who were predominantly fillies, were by stallions such as Dark Angel, Frankel, Kodiac and Justify, the sire of last year’s unbeaten champion juvenile colt City Of Troy and champion juvenile filly Opera Singer.

The two-year-olds, who are as yet unnamed, have been split evenly across four trainers in Newmarket by Bin Laden. The horses will race under the banner of Salhia Stud, the near namesake of Al Salhia Stud, the owner’s Arabian breeding operation in Saudi Arabia.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 8 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 19:07, 8 February 2024

