Roger Teal gunning for Cesarewitch redemption for classy stayer Ocean Wind

Roger Teal has unfinished business in Saturday's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch (2.40 Newmarket) with his entry Ocean Wind set to take his chance three years after being prevented from running in the marathon contest.

The seven-year-old won the Cesarewitch Trial over course and distance in September 2020 and was promoted to 6-1 favourite for the race proper back on the Rowley Mile three weeks later.

However, the Cesarewitch rules stipulated that the former bumper winner needed to have three runs on the Flat by point of entry to be able to line up in the 2m2f contest, which he had not done.

Ocean Wind went on to gain some compensation when winning a 1m6½f handicap at Doncaster later that year and the following season showed his class when finishing second to the mighty Stradivarius in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

Off for two years with injury after that until returning to action this summer, Ocean Wind does not come into his delayed crack at the Cesarewitch with the same profile as in 2020, but Teal thinks he has his excuses.

Ocean Wind, who is a general 50-1 chance this time around, has had some mixed form since his return from injury but Teal is hoping for some rain to help him step up.

Speaking at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales, he said: "It will be nice to finally run Ocean Wind in the Cesarewitch, three years after he should have first run in it. They made him favourite after he won the Trial that year and we were gutted when they said he wasn't qualified.

"He ran well at Sandown when he came back but the ground was on the quick side for him in the Ebor at York and also when he was third at Salisbury last time. Hopefully they get this rain they say is coming."

Teal was hoping that Jack Mitchell could be reunited with Ocean Wind having not ridden him since 2021, but he will not resume the partnership.

He said: "Jack has to go elsewhere so Sean Levey takes the ride. I also think our other runner Blazeon Five shouldn't be overlooked."

Club Godolphin Cesarewitch odds:
Coral: 9-2 Pied Piper, 10 Grand Providence, The Shunter, Vino Victrix, 12 Jesse Evans, 14 Not So Sleepy, 16 Blazeon Five, Novel Legend, Tashkan, Temporize, Zenon, 20 bar

