ROA poach Andy Clifton from RCA for new role as corporate affairs director

The Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) has strengthened its executive team with the news it has poached Andy Clifton from the Racecourse Association (RCA) to take up the newly created role of corporate affairs director.

Clifton, who has been racing director of the RCA since 2017, will join the ROA later this year as the sport's leadership in Britain continues its work on a long-term strategy to tackle issues including internationally uncompetitive prize-money and poor field sizes.

He will also support an ROA leadership which has come under increasing criticism in recent times, with former board member Sam Hoskins resigning after claiming the organisation was run like a dictatorship, and then it coming under fire this month after members were given 24 hours' notice that its racecourse badge scheme was going to end.

ROA chief executive Charlie Liverton said of the new appointment: "We are really excited that Andy Clifton will be joining us at this significant time for the industry. This is a new role for the ROA which will strengthen our team, supporting and promoting the interests of owners, on and off the racecourse, and ensure that the owner's voice remains central to the ongoing industry strategy work.

"The appointment of Andy is testament to the work we have done and his extensive experience and skill set will be hugely valuable to the ROA and its members going forward."

Clifton has worked in the racing industry since 1988 when he joined the race planning department of what is now the BHA.

He has also held senior roles at Cheltenham and Newbury and the Hong Kong Jockey Club, as well as PR roles at Ladbrokes and the Tote. He is a part-owner of Teddy Blue, winner of the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton this month.

Clifton said: "I am delighted to have been offered the chance to join the ROA team at an important point in its history.

"Racing is going through a period of significant change and challenge, but racehorse owners of all types are pivotal to the ongoing success of the sport, and I look forward to working with and for them in the years ahead."

