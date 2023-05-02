RMG shareholder courses to receive record payment despite impact of affordability checks

The tracks that are shareholders in Racecourse Media Group (RMG) are to collect a record payment despite the "clear and material reduction" in betting turnover caused by affordability checks.

The courses will receive a share of the £117.6 million generated from their media and data rights in 2022, compared to £110m in 2021.

RMG said the results had been achieved against the "headwind" of the government's long-running gambling review which finally resulted in proposals set out in a white paper published last Thursday. It said the process had led to bookmakers "ramping up" the levels of affordability checks on customers, "which has resulted in a clear and material reduction in betting turnover from the early summer of 2022 onwards".

The payments to courses derive from a number of aspects covering betting shops, online bookmaker streams, Racing TV, the ITV deal, international betting and data.

Racecourse Media Group chair Roger Lewis Credit: Huw John, Cardiff

Outgoing RMG chairman Roger Lewis said: "The RMG model has once again proved to be resilient and reliable – in the face of significant challenges – producing record results, and performing ahead of expectations. The results are a testimony and tribute to the vision and dedication of those racecourses who came together and stuck together to create, grow, and develop the RMG business."

RMG chief executive Martin Stevenson said innovation would be key in growing engagement with racing and delivering future growth in licence fees for courses.

He added: "A fundamental building block in technical innovation for the business is the deployment of a highly reliable and accurate tracking system, which we have achieved via the award-winning Coursetrack.

“Beyond purely providing timing, the importance of tracking is that it provides a wealth of real time data that the business can now utilise to develop new products and innovations. These include the roll-out of in-play betting on RMG’s content, currently deployed by BetVictor and William Hill, and with more bookmakers in the pipeline."

Stevenson also pointed to RMG's "significantly enhanced" broadcast output, as well as social media initiatives. He added: "With media increasingly being consumed through digital channels, driving innovation is key to growing audiences and engagement through these platforms.

"This approach blends well with our focus on strengthening the core capabilities which have enabled us to grow to where we are today, ensuring the business remains ready for the future."

RMG's 35 shareholder courses currently include tracks such as Goodwood, Newbury and York as well as those under the Jockey Club banner. Ascot, Chester and Bangor are also part of the group when it comes to content broadcast in betting shops.

However, both Ascot and Newbury are set to switch to rival group The Racing Partnership, in which Arena Racing Company is the driving force.

Read this next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.