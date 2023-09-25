Racing Post logo
Rising star Dylan Cunha to take over from trainer William Jarvis at historic Phantom House

Dylan Cunha and William Jarvis at Phantom House Stables on Monday morning
Dylan Cunha is relishing the opportunity to take control at one the most historic yards in Newmarket after he was revealed as the successor at Phantom House Stables, where he will take over from William Jarvis who retires at the end of the season.

A Group 1-winning trainer in his native South Africa, Cunha has been renting the 25 boxes which make up the bottom yard at Phantom House since launching his own training business in Britain with just three horses last year.

Last month he enjoyed his biggest win in Britain when stable star Silver Sword won a £100,000 heritage handicap at York's Ebor meeting. He has saddled 11 winners from 60 runners this year and is delighted to get the chance to take on all 68 boxes at Phantom House having outgrown his current facilities.

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 25 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 25 September 2023
