Rising French training stars Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm saddle first runner in Britain

Trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm will break new ground on Wednesday when they saddle their first runner in Britain.

The duo are rising stars among the training ranks in France and have already enjoyed top-level glory there with Il Est Francais, whose long-term aim is the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris next May.

George is the son of Grade 1-winning trainer Tom and previously ran a Chantilly satellite operation in conjunction with his Gloucestershire-based father. He and Zetterholm will make their British breakthrough with Kundaline in the 2m fillies' juvenile maiden hurdle (2.45 ).

The daughter of Castle Du Berlais will be a leading fancy to get them off to a perfect start in Britain, having already placed in Listed company this year at Auteuil and she finished fourth in the Prix Pelat on her last start.

She will be partnered by James Reveley – the British jockey who has enjoyed great success since moving to France. He has been operating at a 23 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, but has not won in Britain since the 2015-16 season.

Made the frame in four slow-ground hurdles at Auteuil this year, the last twice in Listed races; likely to encounter much quicker ground today but French champion jockey James Reveley is here for this ride only.

Trainer Stuart Edmunds will be double-handed as he bids to upset the French raider, with Majestic Jameela bidding to get off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt. He also saddles Limelight.

Edmunds said: "It's the first time for both of my runners running in a fillies' race over hurdles and Majestic Jameela has the form in the book to go well and could finish second, but Noel's horse looks like she could be quite good for this.

"The tighter track should suit Limelight a lot better and the flat, sharp course will help her stay the two miles."

