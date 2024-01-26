Riding fees set for 3.1 per cent increase after BHA mediates between owners and jockeys

Jockeys are set for a 3.1 per cent pay rise this year after an agreement was struck following lengthy negotiations between the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) and the involvement of the BHA.

The below-inflation deal, which has been ratified by the BHA board, means that from February 1 the riding fee on the Flat will go up by £4.89 to £162.79, while for jumps jockeys the rise will be £6.65 to £221.28.

The ROA told its members that the deal followed a "significant amount of discussion and negotiation" between the two sides "over several months", while the PJA said the BHA had been brought in to mediate.

PJA chief executive Paul Struthers said: "Although we were unable to reach agreement with the ROA initially, an increase of 3.1 per cent involved compromise on both sides, and we'd like to thank the BHA for mediating a satisfactory outcome for both parties."

In addition, owners' charges such as contributions to the Professional Riders Insurance Scheme (PRIS) and the 50 per cent fee payable to jockeys in the case of a non-runner, will rise accordingly.

However, the ROA has told its members that following an ROA-negotiated reduction in the PRIS surcharge on riding fees to 11 per cent from from 13 per cent that came into effect on December 1, it would be seeking a further reduction in the rate in consultation with the scheme's trustees.

The £4.50 per ride paid by owners towards the jockeys' career ending insurance scheme will remain unchanged.

