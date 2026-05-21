Rider Molly Gunn banned for six months after testing positive for cocaine

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Molly Gunn has been banned for six months after testing positive for cocaine at Wolverhampton in December.

The 26-year-old rider is based with Tony Carroll and provided a sample on December 13, when she rode the trainer's Verona Star to finish 11th in the 1m1½f handicap at Wolverhampton.

Two days later she rode Under Curfew at Lingfield and a further two days later she partnered You Are Everything at Kempton before her licence was suspended pending investigation on December 23.

Gunn's six-month ban has been backdated. She is currently recovering from an injury which would not see her return before the end of the suspension.

A disciplinary hearing took place on Thursday to consider the charge for breaching rule (K)49 against the rider following an adverse analytical finding.

Gunn's representative Harry Stewart-Moore said the jockey had co-operated with the BHA and accepted the findings, but maintained she had never taken cocaine and believes the positive test was a result of cross-contamination by a third party. The rider's witness evidence was given in private.

BHA representative Catherine Daly said the sample returned a reading beyond the cut-off to be obtained via cross-contamination and that there was not sufficient evidence to suggest cross-contamination had occurred.

Gunn has ridden 22 winners on the Flat in Britain.

Read more here . . .

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