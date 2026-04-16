Richard Patrick announces new assistant role after bowing out of the saddle at Hereford

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Richard Patrick retired from the saddle after partnering Red Rubio to finish third in the 2m handicap hurdle at Hereford on Thursday evening.

The rider, 30, was based with Kerry Lee for most of his career and rode big winners aboard the likes of Happy Diva and Nemean Lion. This season he had been based with Clive Boultbee-Brooks, to whom he is going to become assistant.

The jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm going to work for Clive full time as his assistant and I can't give 100 per cent to both, you've either got to pick one or the other. It's a very, very good job, I'm very grateful, I've had a blast but it's time to hang up the boots.

"I've absolutely loved every second of it, all I've ever wanted to be was a jockey, I've lived it, done it and had a lot of of success. A big thanks goes to Kerry Lee, Henry Daly, Will Rosef and now Clive as they've all been fantastic. I've gone out, I've enjoyed it and I've got no regrets. It's on to the next chapter."

Patrick rode 196 winners over jumps in Britain and one in Ireland.

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