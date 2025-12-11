Richard Johnson says syndicates are 'probably the way forward' as his ownership group goes from strength to strength

Richard Johnson has made a bright start to life as a syndicate manager and the second most successful jump jockey in the sport's history is adamant the shared ownership model is very much part of racing's future.

The Richard Johnson Racing Syndicate enjoyed a notable success last weekend with Kikijo winning the Pertemps qualifier at Sandown, while their Imperial Saint is a 10-1 shot for Saturday's Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup (1.50) at Cheltenham.

The four-time champion jockey, who has been in the sport for more than 30 years, said: "At the moment the syndicates are going nicely and I think they're probably the way forward. I was quite surprised by how expensive it is to have a horse in full training. Syndication is probably a very good way of sharing that cost and hopefully getting everybody involved as well."

Kikijo (far) was succesful in the Richard Johnson Racing silks at Sandown on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate and the Paddy Brennan Racing Syndicate are other examples of former leading jockeys going down the syndicate route, and Johnson believes a career in the saddle better prepares riders for the job than it does becoming a trainer.

"Hopefully, we've got a reasonable amount of experience and we can give a nice bit of feedback," he said. "We understand when the trainer is talking to us about the horses, we understand why sometimes certain horses can't run at a certain place, and hopefully we can help the trainers pass that on to the syndicate as well.

"I think ex-jockeys are probably better placed to run syndicates than they are to train horses. This seems to be working quite well anyway.

"Without what I did as a jockey, I'd have probably struggled to get anybody to come and be part of our first syndicate, so I'm very grateful that people have got involved.

Richard Johnson: "I think ex-jockeys are probably better placed to run syndicates than they are to train horses" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"You're as good only as the horses you have and the trainers you use, but you obviously need people to want to come and be part of it.

"It's a completely different way of being involved in the sport, but we're lucky we've got some nice horses and trainers. It's lovely to still be associated with Philip [Hobbs, Johnson's former boss] and Johnson [White] and Henry Daly as well. We've just bought a new horse to go to Alan King, another trainer who was very good to me as a jockey. We've got lots to look forward to."

On Imperial Saint's prospects in Saturday's big handicap chase, Johnson said: "He tweaked his backside before Aintree and I think that's what got him upset before the race that day. He still ran okay, but he definitely wasn't on his A-game. That's sorted now and I'd like to think he goes there with a decent chance.

"He ran really well there last year at the Trials day meeting, over the same course and distance, so hopefully it should suit him again."

Imperial Saint: takes his chance in Saturday's December Gold Cup Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

As for Kikijo , whose price ranges from 14-1 to 20-1 for the Pertemps Final, Johnson expects a winter campaign to be favoured over keeping their powder dry for the festival.

"He loves soft ground," he said. "We're not quite sure where he's going to go yet, but he'll definitely be running soon. I know some people feel we shouldn't run to protect his mark for the final, but if it was good ground at Cheltenham he'd struggle, so I think he'll run somewhere, probably in January in a similar sort of race.

"It's going to get only harder because the handicapper's put him up another 7lb. But he's got a good attitude and stays very well, so hopefully there's more fun to have."

Johnson has recently taken out a point-to-point licence, but insists it is purely to provide some riding opportunities for his 17-year-old daughter Willow, whom he expects to make her debut in the pointing field, as he did, over the Christmas period.

"I'll definitely leave the training to the people that know what they're doing," he said. "It's nice to have a horse for Willow to ride and I'm sure before long I'll be getting twisted arms to put her on the syndicate horses, but she'll have to earn the rides first!"

Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.50 Cheltenham, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 7-2 Hoe Joly Smoke, Jagwar, 9-2 Vincenzo, 11-2 Kim Roque, 8 Colonel Harry, Will The Wise, 10 Il Ridoto, Imperial Saint, 14 bar.

