Richard Hobson hoping white-hot Gavin Sheehan can provide more Saturday success on Lord Du Mesnil

Gavin Sheehan 's name attracts attention whichever horse it appears next to in a feature race at the moment, and Richard Hobson is hoping that the man who steered Fugitif to victory in the December Gold Cup can land another big prize for the yard at Sandown on Saturday.

Sheehan will be aboard stable stalwart Lord Du Mesnil in the £100,000 Unibet Veterans' Chase Series Final, having ridden him to a confidence-boosting second at Cheltenham, the day before Fugitif's victory.

"We dropped him back in trip last time to keep him fresh and well for this race," said Hobson. "He’s come out of the race so well, I was pleased I ran him over two and a half miles. Going over that trip round Cheltenham I was thinking ‘what am I doing?’ going into the race. But it was great to see him pass horses and run on so strongly."