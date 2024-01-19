Retraining of Racehorses sets out ambitious three-year strategy to meet 'real need' in aftercare sector

Retraining of Racehorses managing director David Catlow has called on the racing industry to show "universal support" for a new three-year strategy aimed at putting aftercare on the soundest possible financial footing.

The strategy aims to deliver measurable improvements in welfare, retraining standards, traceability and funding, and is a result of the Horse Welfare Board's 2021 aftercare funding review, which handed full ownership of piloting the sector to RoR on behalf of the British racing industry.

“Our strategy is ambitious, but it comes at a time of real need," said Catlow. "RoR now requires the full support of the industry and the commitment of the funding required to build on our core activities and maximise our impact."

The strategy document calls for industry contributions to aftercare to increase tenfold in the next three years, a target Catlow recognises is being set in challenging financial circumstances across all sectors of the industry.

David Catlow: "We're looking to develop a conversation with all those involved in the industry" Credit: Retraining of Racehorses

He told the Racing Post: "I absolutely recognise all the different challenges to racing at the moment, whether that is staff retention, prize-money, increasing costs or affordability checks. These are all existential threats to racing. And when we turn up as aftercare and ask for money, you can understand if the answer is 'join the queue.'

"But the welfare of animals is very much in the public psyche and if there is one threat to racing that could have a heavier and more immediate impact on the public mood, it would be a welfare story. We're not trying to diminish any of the other challenges but when it comes to what happens to racehorses after they are retired, there is a gap in people's knowledge and they will fill in the gaps with what they assume.

"We have to not only showcase these horses have a life well lived, but that we help them to transition through that first step to make sure they are well set up for success in second careers."

Catlow added: "With this strategy we're looking for industry support and we're looking to develop a conversation with all those involved in the industry. Those conversations have to be around developing long-term and sustainable funding models. We do need some seed money to keep this going and bridge to that sustainable future.

"Then there are all sorts of ideas for sustainable models out there that we need to play back."

Don Cossack shows off his style at the Retraining of Racehorses Goffs UK National Championships Credit: John Grossick

One aspect of the strategy surrounds traceability for the former racehorse population, with increased focus on co-operation with other equestrian bodies, and improvements to a centralised database.

The document's stated aim is for 20,000 former racehorses to be on the RoR database by 2026, a date by which RoR plans to have 60 per cent of all racehorse owners actively engaging with them.

"We don't want owners and trainers to look at us as the 'aftercare police,' we want them to say that RoR is offering them tools that make their lives easier," said Catlow.

Only around ten per cent of public horse ownership is tied to other equestrian disciplines such as showjumping, dressage or polo, so the strategy recognises the need to make things better for leisure riders.

Catlow said: "The whole piece about traceability is about providing an engaging way that the new owners register and claim a horse. Once horses have left the jurisdiction of racing, you cannot regulate that people have to register so we have to do it by attraction. We have a whole host of offerings helping people with the support for the retraining of their former racehorse."

The full Retraining of Racehorses Strategy 2024-26 can be read here

Read this next . . .

Retraining of Racehorses chief: why aftercare must not be an afterthought

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.