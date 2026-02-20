Resurgent Constitution Hill receives high praise from rival jockey as Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley reflect on a night to remember

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

David Egan has enjoyed plenty of success as chief rider for Amo Racing, but on this occasion he was content finishing second to Constitution Hill , who he described as being "in a league of his own" during his winning Flat debut.

The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old found himself on a recovery mission having suffered a third heavy fall in four previous outings when tumbling in November's Fighting Fifth, and a first venture onto the all-weather resulted in him registering his first victory in just over 12 months.

Constitution Hill, expertly ridden by five-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, powered nine and a half lengths clear of Square Necker and Egan, who was first to congratulate Henderson in the winner's enclosure, despite having to play second fiddle to the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner.

Egan said: "Not very many horses have come by me like that. I know Square Necker might not be the fastest horse, but he made him look like a rocking horse. Constitution Hill was in a league of his own, although we did have to give him a few pounds! If he wasn't there, my lad would have been a very impressive winner.

"I'm never happy to finish second, but we'd been talking about this race for so long, and if I couldn't win then I definitely wanted to finish second to him."

It has been a difficult period for Henderson and owner Michael Buckley, as they have had to witness their top-class hurdler concede his unbeaten record of ten with consecutive falls at Cheltenham and Aintree, and a below-par effort when fifth and 27 lengths behind State Man in last season's Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

"It says a silly thing to say after what's happened in the last year, but we've always known he was really special," said an emotional Buckley. "With all the problems and heartbreaks we've had, everyone knows how special he is. He's a nine-year-old, but he sure is good.

"We're going to enjoy this for a moment. We pray and hope for the best, but I thought what we saw was possible. He's special, and he's an exceptional racehorse."

The £40,000 contest, which was the star attraction on Southwell's Friday Night Live card, has received plenty of attention over the past few weeks. Henderson was delighted that Constitution Hill was able to repay the efforts of those who made the race possible.

Constitution Hill and Oisin Murphy: won in style Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "He was extraordinary, and I think the whole thing is great for racing. You have to thank Arc for putting the race on, as they came to the call when we needed a race for him.

"They’ve put on some fantastic prize money, and we have to thank the sponsors for that. Maybe too much prize money for my liking and making it too competitive; I wanted a nice easy time, and then all of a sudden these fancy flat horses were turning up."

What Henderson does next with his now unbeaten Flat star remains to be seen, but the Lambourn trainer was in fine form following the conclusion of the race when applauding the crowd that flocked to the winners' enclosure after the race.

"I don't know what we'll do now. Oisin will have me going around the world," joked Henderson. "I thought we’d have to make the running, but he seemed happy to sit there. He came through a gap and quickened up."

Read this next:

'He's something special, people love him' - Constitution Hill shows he's still got it as he roars to wide-margin victory on Flat debut

As it happened: Constitution Hill romps to an emotional win on his Flat debut at Southwell

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.