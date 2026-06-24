Restrictions lifted on quarantined yard following discovery of equine flu in a vaccinated thoroughbred

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Restrictions placed on Mel and Phil Rowley’s training yard following the discovery of equine influenza in a vaccinated thoroughbred at a nearby stable have been lifted.

The BHA has enforced strict biosecurity measures across Britain due to the heightened prevalence of equine flu in mainly non-vaccinated non-thoroughbreds this year, including cancelling a fixture at Plumpton last month after the disease was confirmed at a livery yard adjacent to the track.

The Rowleys, who train at Bridgnorth in Shropshire, were the first to have a licensed yard put under restrictions, but were praised by the BHA for their diligence in reporting signs of infection, which helped “avoid what could potentially have been a much bigger and less manageable outbreak”.

Following the report by the Rowleys, the BHA said it was able to trace other horses who had arrived in Britain from the same auction, the Goffs Arkle Sale, which had been held in County Kildare between June 9 and 11.

The BHA said it was able to take “targeted action” against yards “at higher risk of exposure”, which included “withdrawing a small number of intended runners and testing others to make sure they were free of the virus before travelling to the racecourse”.

While no additional thoroughbreds in the racing industry had tested positive, the BHA said other thoroughbreds had tested positive alongside extra cases linked to the Goffs Arkle Sale. However, the trace and testing systems had allowed the racing population to be protected.

Further sales are taking place this week at Tattersalls Ireland

With further sales taking place at Tattersalls Ireland in County Meath this week, the BHA said it had been engaging with the auction house, “who have issued clear advice for sellers and purchasers and have enhanced their veterinary checks and monitoring of horses on arrival and during the sale”.

Speaking on the BHA's podcast last month, director of equine regulation James Given said sales were a potential "super-spreading event" for equine flu, for which he was criticised by Goffs chief executive Henry Beeby for “a lack of understanding” about the biosecurity protocols at sales.

According to the Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance team, 112 cases of equine flu have been confirmed in Britain this year, with 67 per cent of the 105 horses testing positive since April having “a recent travel history”.

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