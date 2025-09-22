Report claims authorities have 'big questions' to answer over ease of access to gambling black market

An investigation into the UK's gambling black market has found there are "big questions" for the authorities to answer over the ease with which it is possible to access illegal operators.

Alex Wood, himself a convicted fraudster who is now co-host of BBC Radio 4’s Scam Secrets and works with financial institutions, government and the police to counter fraud, was able to register as a seven-year-old girl and as 213-year-old Charles Dickens and then place bets on horseracing and basketball with one unlicensed firm.

The report comes as the gambling industry warns that calls to hike duties on the sector will drive customers to the black market.

Wood was approached by Flutter Entertainment's UK and Ireland division to carry out the investigation, which took place between August 15 and August 28 this year.

In the introduction to the report, Wood said he had himself already been "bombarded" with adverts for slots and casino while playing non-betting games.

A feature of the adverts was that the offer was "not on Gamstop", the national online self-exclusion scheme to which Gambling Commission-licensed operators in Britain must belong.

Wood said he had not needed to use a VPN (virtual private network) to use the sites, which were accessed using a normal internet connection via app stores, social media, Google searches or mainstream websites which had either been hacked or taken over.

He set up accounts using false names with the sites and was able to gamble and lose hundreds of pounds within minutes. Barriers were hit when he attempted to withdraw funds.

Wood said: "I was shocked by the scale of the illegal gambling market in the UK, and there are big questions for the authorities.

Alex Wood: shocked by the scale of the illegal gambling market in the UK Credit: BBC

“The sheer ease with which gamblers can access unlicensed platforms entirely undermines the legislative framework which exists for the regulated gambling sector."

With Curacao-based GodOdds, Wood was able to set up and deposit money into an account under the name Charles Dickens and using a birth date of February 7, 1812. Despite that, he was able to place a bet of £50 on a horse at Lingfield.

He also created an account for 'Bo Peep' born on August 31, 2018 and was again able to deposit and place a £50 bet on a basketball game.

"‘She’ is still being contacted by illegal sites, reminding her that she has free spins," said Wood.

He added: “Against the backdrop of looming tax rises on the regulated sector, the Gambling Commission simply has to do more to tackle the illegal gambling market.

“But the Financial Conduct Authority must also take action against payment service providers who are enabling people in the UK to gamble on the black market. You have to take away the ability for these transactions to happen in the first place.”

There have been a number of calls in recent weeks for gambling taxes to rise to help fill the hole in the nation's finances, while the Treasury has consulted on controversial plans to harmonise gambling duties, something British racing has warned could cost the sport at least £66 million in its first year.

A Flutter UKI spokesperson said: "People seem to think putting up tax on business is a free hit – it’s not. This report shows that higher taxes will be a jackpot for the black market."

The Gambling Commission said it had issued more than 2,000 cease and desist notices to websites targeting consumers in Britain.

Its director of enforcement and intelligence John Pierce added: "We are committed to disrupting the unlicensed gambling market by working in close partnership with technology platforms, search engines, hosting providers, domain registrars, payment services and advertisers.

"International cooperation with regulators is essential, as is raising concerns with law enforcement partners, including HMRC."

