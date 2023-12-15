Red-hot trainer expecting 'big performance' from Cheltenham runner who has been backed into 4-1 (from 12)

Malaita has been a big market springer for the 2m4½f mares' handicap chase at Cheltenham on Friday and in-form trainer Mel Rowley is expecting "a big performance" from her.

The seven-year-old, who won over hurdles at the course in April, could be backed at 12-1 with bet365 on Thursday morning, but the same firm is now no bigger than 9-2 while she is as short as 4-1 in places.

Malaita will be having just her third start over fences, having finished second on her chasing debut at Ludlow in October before producing a career-best on Racing Post Ratings when beaten little more than two lengths at Warwick last month.

Rowley is hopeful she can put her course experience to good use and said: "She's good and gave us a great day when winning at the track over hurdles last season. She ran a decent race on her return and she could be still improving. We know she loves the track and and she can put in a big performance for us."

Rowley has hit form in the last week, winning with two of her last three runners, and added: "We're delighted because I think we've got our horses fit and well, and every time we're racing they're going out there to win. Especially at this point in the season too. It's really competitive in these winter months and we're coming up and giving it to the big boys."

On the up in February-May in handicap hurdles and she's resumed with two good efforts in 2m4f handicap chases, latterly when helping to make the running and finishing on the heels of Game On For Glory at Warwick (soft); dropped 1lb and may have more improvement in her.

