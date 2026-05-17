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Ray Dawson targets Group 1 breakthrough this year - and thinks this impressive York winner can do it for him at Royal Ascot

Rahiebb (Ray Dawson) wins the Yorkshire Cup
Rahiebb lands the Yorkshire Cup under Ray DawsonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Ray Dawson has set his sights on winning a first Group 1 this season, and believes Friday's impressive Yorkshire Cup winner Rahiebb could be the horse who gets him there. 

Dawson has taken a more prominent role at Roger Varian's powerful yard in Newmarket this year and, as well as Rahiebb's victory at York, has already scored at Group level for the stable this season aboard Saddadd. 

Both horses have races at the highest level on their agenda, and Dawson is relishing the opportunity to be in contention for some of the sport's biggest prizes.

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