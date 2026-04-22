Ranked: the top five progeny of Frankel in training in 2026 by Racing Post Ratings

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Our award-winning photographer Edward Whitaker caught up with supersire Frankel in Newmarket on Tuesday.

And, with the Flat season kicking into gear, we've ranked his best progeny in training in 2026 based on Racing Post Ratings.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum

Best Racing Post Rating: 119

Form figures: 222342-

Rahiebb (right): finished second in the St Leger last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

The four-year-old colt, who cost 240,000gns as a yearling, was one of his yard's flagbearers last season when he was consistent without getting his head in front after winning on his debut last March.

He produced a career-best RPR of 119 when finishing strongly up the far rail in the St Leger, giving Scandinavia a run for his money and going down by just a neck at 14-1.

Varian said in his Racing Post Stable Tour that Rahiebb could start off in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Friday week. He also holds an entry in the Yorkshire Cup on May 15.

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Owner: Godolphin

RPR: 120

Form figures: 31133-5

El Cordobes, William Buick and Charlie Appleby after the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last July Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another globetrotter in the royal blue of Godolphin who has enjoyed trips to Meydan, America and, most recently, Doha.

Costing 2,000,000gns as a yearling, El Cordobes won the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket last July before producing his best RPR in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga the following month.

He closed the season with an admirable third in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in November before reappearing in February in the Amir Trophy where he finished fifth.

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Owner: Wathnan Racing

RPR: 123

Form figures: 32011-1

Damysus: won the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket last Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Aside from a well-beaten effort in the Derby, Damysus has been a model of consistency, finishing in the top three in all of his six other starts.

He finished second in the Dante Stakes in the spring, but took his form up a level in the second half of last season, landing a Listed contest at Deauville before going on to win the Darley Stakes at Newmarket.

However, his career-best performance came on his reappearance on the Rowley Mile last Wednesday, with a scintillating success in the Earl of Sefton Stakes, winning by three and three-quarter lengths to earn an RPR of 123. He holds an entry in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 16.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Owners: Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier and Michael Tabor

RPR: 111126-

Form figures: 124

Minnie Hauk: triple Oaks heroine last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ballydoyle’s talented filly won the Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks last season, with her impressive three-and-a-half-length victory in the last of those earning an RPR of 124.

If that wasn’t enough for her three-year-old season, Minnie Hauk was sent off favourite for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, only to be headed in the final half-furlong by Daryz. She matched the RPR she achieved at York.

She hasn’t been seen since finishing sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, but could reappear in the Mooresbridge Stakes, where she would have to carry a penalty, or the Huxley Stakes at Chester before tackling the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Trainers: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott

Owners: Go Bloodstock Australia, A J N Brooks Et Al

RPR: 127

Form figures: 211-331

Sir Delius winning the Turnbull Stakes Credit: Getty Images

Triple Group 1 winner Sir Delius, who is based in Australia, takes top spot here – and with good reason.

Six starts in France showcased his ability, but he reached new heights in his four-year-old campaign, with the best of his performances coming in the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington in October, where he posted an RPR of 127. He came close to matching that effort when winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes this month.

Sir Delius is well fancied in the ante-post Cox Plate market at 5-2.

Read these next:

Cover stories: Frankel to the fore as we crunch the numbers behind this year’s mating plans

You Sexy thing! Amo give cheeky name to their 2.5 million guineas daughter of Frankel

Frankel’s half-brother Kikkuli begins new chapter in South Africa

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more