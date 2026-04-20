Ranked: bookmakers in Britain by their number of open shops on the high street

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After William Hill's owner Evoke announced it was in talks over a potential takeover with Greek lottery and gambling operator Bally's Intralot on Monday, further questions have been raised about the future of betting shops within the group.

The retail betting estate of bookmakers across Britain has been shrinking in recent years, with 6,489 outlets operating as of the end of last month. This is a contraction of 179 shops since September last year and from 9,977 in September 2017.

While betting shops did receive some respite when machine gaming duty was not raised in last year’s budget, their numbers remain under pressure. We review the status of the top five bookmakers by remaining shop number in Britain.