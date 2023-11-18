Sam Twiston-Davies bullish about The Real Whacker's chances - but who are punters siding with in Paddy Power Gold Cup?

Stage Star is all the rage at the top of the market in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but Sam Twiston-Davies is relishing taking him on with The Real Whacker in Saturday's Cheltenham highlight.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Stage Star is now the clear 9-2 favourite with most bookmakers for the 2m4f contest, having been 11-2 overnight. His finest glory came at last season's Cheltenham Festival when landing the Turners Novices' Chase.

However, he faces a formidable task against fellow Festival winner The Real Whacker, who gave Twiston-Davies and Patrick Neville a memorable day in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. He is a general 6-1 chance currently.

The seven-year-old drops in trip for his comeback run and he must defy top weight of 12st, but Twiston-Davies is confident his mount can come out on top in the battle of the Cheltenham Festival winners.

Speaking on the Racing Post's new YouTube show The Morning Post , Twiston-Davies said: "When Paddy said he wanted to start his season here, I agreed and had a sit on him and he felt in fantastic nick. I'm really looking forward to it.

"If he's going to be a genuine Cheltenham Gold Cup contender, then you'd hope he'd go very close in this. He's incredibly well-measured at his fences and when you're as efficient as he is over them, it does give you that extra little bit of help."

Market movers

Cheltenham

2.20: 2. Stage Star 9-2 (from 11-2)

Going now soft at Cheltenham despite less rain than expected

The going has turned soft at Cheltenham ahead of Paddy Power Gold Cup day, despite the track getting less rain than expected overnight.

The course had 5mm rainfall overnight, having previously thought it could be hit by up to 12mm of rain, but it has still eased conditions ahead of the seven-race card, which begins at 12.35 .

Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "We were at the lower end of what we thought we'd get and had 5mm last night. The light showers will continue until about 9am and then it'll be a blustery day. There's a risk of a small shower during the day, but we've seen off the worst of it.

"Through tonight into tomorrow it'll be mainly dry and we're expecting a similar forecast to today as for Sunday."

Cheltenham Festival heroes Stage Star and The Real Whacker face off in an ultra-competitive Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20 ), and Pullin is thrilled they are among the 14 runners for the contest.

He added: "It'll be proper jumping ground and should make for a great race. We're absolutely delighted two Cheltenham Festival winners have turned up and it's made it an incredibly strong race."

Uttoxeter gets go-ahead following inspection

Uttoxeter's meeting today will go ahead after the track passed its morning inspection despite heavy rain overnight.

A 7.30am inspection had originally been called by the track, but was pushed back by half an hour to assess conditions after 9.5mm of rain left standing water in places.

However the course has been deemed fit for racing, with the six-race card featuring five hurdle contests and a bumper set to get underway at 1.02 .

Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said: "Luckily we've got through it. We did get the very top end of what we were forecast and there's some standing water, but it's raceable. There's a tiny bit of rain still forecast but we should be able to take it.

"There will be a little bit of rail movement and the hurdle in the chute, which is the first for two-mile contests, has been taken out, as well as the middle one in the home straight. We'll keep monitoring conditions just in case, but I hope now it's the break we need from these conditions."

Updated at 8.30am

Non-runners

Cheltenham

1.10: 2. Switch Hitter, 4. Tea Clipper, 5. Manothepeople, 10. Wayfinder

