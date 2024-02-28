Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker shortlisted for major award with stunning set of photographs
Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker has been nominated for the specialist portfolio award at this year's SJA British Sports Journalism Awards.
Whitaker, a dual winner of the event's top prize for photographer of the year, was featured among six nominees for the specialist portfolio award for his images capturing both international and domestic racing in 2023.
The portfolio included pictures of Frankie Dettori in a moment of reflection, Aidan O'Brien's string ahead of the Breeders' Cup meeting and Foxy Jacks's success in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham in November.
Whitaker's work featured alongside Clive Mason, who covers Formula 1, tennis photographer Clive Brunskill and the Press Association's David Davies, whose work also covers horseracing.
Paul Ellis, chairman of the photography judges, said: "2023 was another incredible year for sports photography, and the judges had a huge task to get each category down to the number of shortlisted entries.
"We saw photography from a huge variety of sports and not just set-piece events. There were well-worked pictures that demonstrate the ability and skills of individual photographers."
Whitaker, who has also been a regular winner at the Horserace Writers' & Photographers' Association Derby Awards, is a three-time winner of the specialist portfolio award, having claimed the prize in 2006, 2008 and 2011. The results will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Monday, March 25.
The full portfolio
Published on 28 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:39, 28 February 2024
