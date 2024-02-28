Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker shortlisted for major award with stunning set of photographs

Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker has been nominated for the specialist portfolio award at this year's SJA British Sports Journalism Awards.

Whitaker, a dual winner of the event's top prize for photographer of the year, was featured among six nominees for the specialist portfolio award for his images capturing both international and domestic racing in 2023.

The portfolio included pictures of Frankie Dettori in a moment of reflection, Aidan O'Brien's string ahead of the Breeders' Cup meeting and Foxy Jacks's success in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham in November.

Whitaker's work featured alongside Clive Mason, who covers Formula 1, tennis photographer Clive Brunskill and the Press Association's David Davies, whose work also covers horseracing.

Paul Ellis, chairman of the photography judges, said: "2023 was another incredible year for sports photography, and the judges had a huge task to get each category down to the number of shortlisted entries.

"We saw photography from a huge variety of sports and not just set-piece events. There were well-worked pictures that demonstrate the ability and skills of individual photographers."

Whitaker, who has also been a regular winner at the Horserace Writers' & Photographers' Association Derby Awards, is a three-time winner of the specialist portfolio award, having claimed the prize in 2006, 2008 and 2011. The results will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Monday, March 25.

The full portfolio

An outrider watches Aidan O'Brien's string canter up the main track at Santa Anita Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jamie Moore and Rock Of Star part company at Wincanton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ben Jones ends up on the deck after his horse Francky Du Berlais refused at the last in the Cross Country Credit: Edward Whitaker

A blur of high-speed action as Regional wins a handicap at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Runners at Happy Valley racecourse, Hong Kong Credit: Edward Whitaker

Calico at the last fence in the Maghull Novices' Chase Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker

Modern Games at Dalham Hall Stud, Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Oxted has a swim at Roger Teal's Windsor House Stables, Lambourn Credit: Edward Whitaker

Foxy Jacks leads over the Cheese Wedges in the cross-country race at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitake

A reflective Frankie Dettori at home Credit: Edward Whitaker

Read more:

'His temperature has remained normal' - Nicky Henderson provides update on Constitution Hill before next scope on Friday

'There’s not much in England better than him' - Cheltenham under consideration for 60-length Devon National winner

Cheltenham rivals sympathise with Nicky Henderson but are eyeing Champion Hurdle with or without Constitution Hill

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.