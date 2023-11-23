Racing Post journalism masterclass among content set to appear in second HWPA racing media week
The second racing media week will be launched by the Horserace Writers and Photographers Association (HWPA) next week, with a Racing Post journalism masterclass among the content set to go live.
A video interview with the Post's Maddy Playle and Jonathan Harding will form part of seven days of content, aimed at celebrating the work of the media ahead of the Derby Awards on December 4.
The free-to-view video interviews, which will be posted online at noon each day throughout the week, also take place with ITV Racing producer Tim Williams and award-winning photographer Megan Dent. A commentary masterclass with experienced race-caller Darren Owen and insight from professional tipster and pundit David Massey are also among highlights.
The project, which was launched for the first time in 2022, has been undertaken by the Post's James Stevens and Harry Allwood from Racing TV, who are on the HWPA committee.
Stevens said: "We've really tried to up our game from last year and invite all members of the media to spread the word on this.
"There are two main purposes of the week; firstly to shine a spotlight and celebrate everyone involved in the media behind such a huge sport. But also to open the door to anyone who is, or may, consider working in the industry."
Content will be available to view on the HWPA's Racing Media Week page.
HWPA Racing Media Week 2023 schedule
Starting Monday, November 27
Monday Behind the scenes at ITV Racing, with producer Tim Williams
Tuesday Racing Post journalism masterclass, with Jonathan Harding and Maddy Playle
Wednesday Mastering racing photography, with award winner Megan Dent
Thursday Finding winners and paddock watching, with David Massey
Friday How to commentate on a race, with Darren Owen
Saturday Pro tips from the Racing TV experts
Sunday Best bits from 2022
