Racing on tenterhooks as deadline for RCA reform proposals passes following ultimatum from major tracks

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Racing was on Thursday holding its collective breath in the face of its latest leadership dispute when the deadline passed for the Racecourse Association (RCA) to respond to the call from Britain's most powerful tracks for urgent governance reform.

Only minutes after Lord Allen's resignation as BHA chair was officially announced on March 3, the Jockey Club, Ascot, Goodwood, Newbury and York dropped a bombshell when announcing they had written to RCA chair Wilf Walsh calling for an urgent review of the body's governance "to support industry change".

The RCA was given until the end of April to come up with a proposal for reform. As that date was reached, the RCA and Jockey Club declined to comment.