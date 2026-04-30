Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Racing on tenterhooks as deadline for RCA reform proposals passes following ultimatum from major tracks

Ascot: one of the major tracks calling for RCA shake-up
Ascot: one of the major tracks calling for RCA shake-upCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Racing was on Thursday holding its collective breath in the face of its latest leadership dispute when the deadline passed for the Racecourse Association (RCA) to respond to the call from Britain's most powerful tracks for urgent governance reform.

Only minutes after Lord Allen's resignation as BHA chair was officially announced on March 3, the Jockey Club, Ascot, Goodwood, Newbury and York dropped a bombshell when announcing they had written to RCA chair Wilf Walsh calling for an urgent review of the body's governance "to support industry change". 

The RCA was given until the end of April to come up with a proposal for reform. As that date was reached, the RCA and Jockey Club declined to comment.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBritain
more inBetting offers
more inBritain
more inBetting offers