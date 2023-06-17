Racing officials among those recognised in King's birthday honours

Roly Owers, the chief executive of World Horse Welfare, and Dr Jennifer Pugh, the senior medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB), have been recognised in the King’s birthday honours list.

Alongside Owers and Pugh, former BHA board member Noel Harwerth and Colin Bland, the chief executive of Sporting Chance, also feature on the list of names.

Owers has been chief executive of World Horse Welfare since 2008 and has advised the BHA on matters such as the use of the whip in the sport, as well as reviews into the Grand National at Aintree and the Cheltenham Festival.

The 55-year-old has been made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for charitable services to equine welfare in the United Kingdom and abroad, although the honour was not what he expected when an official letter arrived at his home.

Owers said on Friday: “When I opened the letter on the Saturday morning it arrived I thought it was a speeding ticket! So it took me a little while to fully appreciate what it was and that I wasn’t being required to go on a speed awareness course.

Roly Owers: chief executive of World Horse Welfare since 2008

“My second reaction after that was bewilderment as I am aware I am being recognised for doing my job and there are a lot of people everywhere doing their jobs extremely well that don’t receive this sort of recognition. You’re only as good as your team and everything we have done in this field has been done with the support and work of so many excellent people.

“I’m absolutely delighted as it is an honour and a privilege to receive this and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and the team we have at World Horse Welfare. It’s for them as much as for me. It’s a huge turbocharge for me to increase and carry on what we have done, including the promotion of responsible horse sport.”

Jennifer Pugh has been made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for services to horseracing in Northern Ireland.

Lady champion point-to-point rider in 2008-09, Pugh succeeded Dr Adrian McGoldrick following his retirement as the head medical officer at the IHRB in 2019. In her role as senior medical officer, Pugh played a vital role in Irish racing’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Harwerth has been made an OBE for services to international trade for her role as chair of UK Export Finance.

Harwerth, a former breeder and racehorse owner, served on the BHA board between 2013-19 and was also a government-appointment member of the Tote board.

Sporting Chance chief executive Bland has been made an MBE for services to sport. Sporting Chance works in partnership with the Professional Jockeys Association to provide mental health and addiction services to riders.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning