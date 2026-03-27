Racing Media Academy unveils class of 2026 after record 200-plus applications

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Following a record level of interest that resulted in more than 200 applicants, the Racing Media Academy (RMA) has unveiled its class of 2026, with 15 cadets selected for one of the sport’s most competitive entry pathways into media.

Now in its fifth year, the industry-led scheme continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading development route for aspiring racing broadcasters, journalists and content creators, with more than 70 per cent of alumni now working in sporting media.

Following the initial shortlisting process, 96 candidates were invited to interviews at Ascot last month, where they met RMA media partners and a panel of independent interviewers drawn from across racing and broadcast media.

The cohort will now combine specialist training with industry placements across some of the sport’s most recognisable media organisations.

Last year's Racing Media Academy at Sky Sports Racing's studios Credit: Racing Media Academy

RMA founder Josh Apiafi said: “Every year the standard of applications continues to rise and 2026 has been one of the most competitive selections we've ever seen.

“The 15 cadets selected represent a brilliant mix of backgrounds, skills and perspectives, which is exactly what the RMA has aspired to do for the sport. It is about opening doors and creating pathways into racing media, and we’re excited to see how this group develops during their placements and beyond.”

He added: “I would like to thank our media partners, the Racing Foundation, Godolphin, Spotlight Sports Group and Joules Clothing for their continued support. We couldn’t achieve the level of new entrants into the sport without them.”

The cohort will undertake placements across a wide range of organisations including the Racing Post, ITV Racing, Racing TV, Sky Sports Racing, Arena Racing Company and Nick Luck Daily.

The 2026 intake will also gain experience working with industry figures, including Lee Mottershead, Lydia Hislop, Mike Cattermole, Alex Hammond and Emmet Kennedy, while gaining practical experience across leading media outlets such as RaceTech and JockeyCam.

Among the 2026 intake is Sienna Anderson, 18, who finished second in the 2025 Magnolia Cup. Anderson started out as a work-rider for Charlie Fellowes after completing the Riding A Dream Academy scholarship and training at the British Racing School and has since been inspired to move into media.

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