Racing goes box office: new Michael Owen docuseries on Amazon Prime set to take sport to new audiences

Racing is set to gain huge exposure in 2026 through a new docuseries following the life of Michael Owen and his family. 

The six-part Amazon Prime series portrays the day-to-day life of Owen at his Manor House Stables in Cheshire as well as the other members of the former Liverpool and England striker's horse-mad family.

Cameras have been following Owen, his wife Louise and their four children for the past year, with the programme set to be released in August. Although not solely about racing, it follows on from similar docuseries on the sport such as Champions: Full Gallop and Horsepower.

