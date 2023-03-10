Racing goes ahead for Saturday's Imperial Cup meeting as Navan abandoned

Sandown's Betfair Imperial Cup will go ahead on Saturday after passing an 8am inspection following overnight frost which forced Navan to abandon its Grade 2 card.

Both Sandown and Ayr were cleared for racing by 8am but Navan, which was due to host the Grade 2 Webster Cup Chase, was abandoned after snow remained on course with forecast low temperatures ahead.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Unfortunately at our inspection this morning we found the track at Navan unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled. Snow remains on the track and there was frost overnight last night meaning that most areas are not fit for racing.

"Having spoken with Met Eireann this morning, temperatures are not set to rise sufficiently in the next few hours – only reaching two to three degrees by midday. There is also the possibility of freezing rain turning to sleet throughout the morning which has left us with no prospects of racing."

At Sandown conditions are set to be testing ahead of the £100,000 Imperial Cup, with clerk of the course Andrew Cooper expecting highs of 6C for the seven race card which headlines Saturday's ITV coverage.

Cooper said: "We dipped below freezing here at about midnight and got as low as an air temperature of -2.7C. When I got here at 6am we were just starting to improve slightly and got back above freezing at 8am. I think it's going to continue getting warmer to a peak of about 6C.

"It was a cold night but mainly a grass frost, it's not meaningfully penetrated the ground, so we were quite optimistic from first thing this morning and were able to give the thumbs up at the formal inspection."

Conditions are soft, heavy in places on the chase course and heavy, soft in places over hurdles, with Cooper planning to monitor the ground throughout the morning.

Milder weather was enjoyed overnight at Ayr, where the ground was called good after an inspection due to take place at 8am was brought forward and the course was cleared for racing, with just the first fence in the back straight due to be omitted.

Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said: "We had no frost at all here, it dipped to zero just with daylight but it was above that all night and we've missed the chance of snow showers and some rain again.

"We took our sheets off yesterday and the ground is good now, our GoingStick has come back as a mixture of good, good to soft, so the majority is good ground now. It's dry most of the day with the chance of some wintery showers by the afternoon, we may catch some before racing ends or it may be a dry afternoon."

Saturday's card at Hereford was cancelled on Friday morning with the course waterlogged and freezing temperatures in the forecast.

After snow at Naas overnight, the course was described as "unfit for racing" before Sunday's Leinster National card. No further snow is forecast and the temperature is due to rise on Saturday.

