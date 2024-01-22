Racing feels the force of Storm Isha but Monday's meetings set to go ahead as planned

Tracks staging fixtures on Monday were hit with wind gusts as high as 50mph overnight brought by Storm Isha, but there are no anticipated issues for the day's four meetings.

Although wind gusts up to 99mph have been recorded in parts of Britain and a rare red warning for parts of northern Scotland was issued, jumps meetings at Warwick and Plumpton and all-weather cards at Kempton and Newcastle are set to go ahead as planned.

Officials at Warwick had been dealing with the lasting effects of last week's cold snap before the arrival of the strong winds, which they will continue to monitor throughout the day.

Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "We were frozen for the majority of last week and became raceable yesterday afternoon. We experienced high winds overnight, which got to about 50mph gusts, but it is set to reduce today to 30mph gusts, which is not too bad.

"We'll obviously monitor it this afternoon but we're not as bad as we were overnight. Going-wise we're soft after 11mm of rain overnight."

The wind has also receded at Plumpton, where the ground is soft, good to soft in places after 15mm of rain overnight.

Clerk of the course Marcus Waters said: "We had our strongest winds overnight, but we've got no damage and we're set for racing. It will be pretty windy but it's died down from what it was and we're expecting 30mph gusts throughout the day, but you can handle that.

"We've taken extra precautions with the winds to make sure everything is secure and stays in place."

Gusts could reach 44mph at Newcastle and officials will monitor the wind for the twilight fixture, which is due to start at 3.50.

Raceday clerk of the course Michael Naughton said: "We had very strong winds overnight and strong gusts are forecast, but it's calm enough at the moment and we'll keep a watching brief on it."

The worst of the weather appears to have passed on at Kempton for the afternoon all-weather card.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: "We're absolutely fine with no problems. There are bits of rail down and everything but the storm has passed and we're forecast light winds and possible showers."

