Britain

Racing cancelled at Perth after heavy rain - but Bellewstown gets the go-ahead

Racing will not go ahead at Perth on Thursday
Racing will not go ahead at Perth on ThursdayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Perth has been forced to cancel Thursday's six-race card after failing a raceday inspection at 7.30am.

Following 9mm of rain during racing on Wednesday, the ground was described as heavy. After the final race an inspection was called for Thursday morning, with another 10mm forecast overnight.

Perth was hit with the full 10mm of rain that was forecast, making the track unraceable.

In Ireland, racing will go ahead at Bellewstown as the track was deemed fit after passing its inspection at 7.30am.

Heavy rain during racing on Wednesday saw Bellewstown's card abandoned after race five and a raceday inspection was called with more forecast.

The track received 19mm of rain yesterday and the ground is described as heavy.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 08:30, 28 September 2023
