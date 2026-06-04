Racecourse Media Group defies challenges to deliver record £118.4 million to shareholder tracks

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Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has reversed two years of falls by delivering payments of £118.4 million to its shareholder racecourses.

The figure, generated from the performance of the tracks' media and data rights in 2025, represents a new high and was achieved despite what RMG described as "betting turnover pressures, regulatory intervention and wider macroeconomic challenges".

It amounted to a near 4.8 per cent increase on the previous year's figure of £113m, which was itself down from £113.9m in 2023, a year when RMG said it would ordinarily have expected to have delivered around £124m but for the effect of regulatory changes. The previous record yield was £117.6m in 2022.

Outgoing RMG chair Conor Grant Credit: RMG

RMG chair Conor Grant, who steps down in October after three years in the role, said: “The fact that RMG delivered payments in such testing circumstances reflects the quality and creativity of our content, the effectiveness of our partnerships and the discipline of our commercial approach."

RMG's 37 shareholder courses include those under the Jockey Club banner, as well as major independents York and Goodwood. RMG said the licence fees helped support £107m in prize-money at those racecourses last year.

Revenues were derived from a number of sources including online betting streams, betting shops, international betting, Racing TV, the agreement with ITV and data through Racecourse Data Company.

Chief executive Nick Mills said: “I would like to thank our racecourses, RMG staff, presenters, pundits and freelancers, plus our betting and commercial partners, who have all supported us in 2025 and enabled us to deliver exceptional broadcast and product outputs.”

He added: “We have strengthened our relationships with many of the sport’s stakeholders, including the National Trainers Federation and Professional Jockeys Association, and are increasing investment in broadcast as the engine of our ecosystem.

“Using Racing TV and ITV, alongside enhanced formats and new betting formats, will only drive engagement across all channels."

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