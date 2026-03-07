Racing Post logo
Questions mount over Lord Allen departure as claims emerge of confidentiality restrictions

What next for the BHA after Lord Allen's departure?
Lord Allen left his role as BHA chair this week
Representatives of British racing's leadership and Lord Charles Allen have declined to deny both sides have agreed to a "gagging clause" preventing discussion of the circumstances surrounding the former BHA chair's departure.

The existence of the non-disclosure agreement was revealed by Viscount Astor, a member of the All Party Bloodstock and Racing Committee, who said in a letter to the Racing Post that Allen's resignation on Tuesday included such a clause.

Astor said it was "disappointing" that the alleged clause was put in place, stopping details of the reasons for Allen's departure from emerging.

