Questions mount over Lord Allen departure as claims emerge of confidentiality restrictions

Representatives of British racing's leadership and Lord Charles Allen have declined to deny both sides have agreed to a "gagging clause" preventing discussion of the circumstances surrounding the former BHA chair's departure.

The existence of the non-disclosure agreement was revealed by Viscount Astor, a member of the All Party Bloodstock and Racing Committee, who said in a letter to the Racing Post that Allen's resignation on Tuesday included such a clause.

Astor said it was "disappointing" that the alleged clause was put in place, stopping details of the reasons for Allen's departure from emerging.