- More
Questions mount over Lord Allen departure as claims emerge of confidentiality restrictions
Representatives of British racing's leadership and Lord Charles Allen have declined to deny both sides have agreed to a "gagging clause" preventing discussion of the circumstances surrounding the former BHA chair's departure.
The existence of the non-disclosure agreement was revealed by Viscount Astor, a member of the All Party Bloodstock and Racing Committee, who said in a letter to the Racing Post that Allen's resignation on Tuesday included such a clause.
Astor said it was "disappointing" that the alleged clause was put in place, stopping details of the reasons for Allen's departure from emerging.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- 'Riding without irons is not too difficult in a way - I was back to my roots as a kid riding ponies in the field'
- 'He's exactly where we want him' - Bow Echo heads straight to the 2,000 Guineas on wishes of the late Sheikh Obaid
- 'It wasn't an easy decision' - Gordon Elliott reveals Romeo Coolio's Cheltenham Festival target
- Amateur jump jockey Sam Lee dies aged 27
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- 'Riding without irons is not too difficult in a way - I was back to my roots as a kid riding ponies in the field'
- 'He's exactly where we want him' - Bow Echo heads straight to the 2,000 Guineas on wishes of the late Sheikh Obaid
- 'It wasn't an easy decision' - Gordon Elliott reveals Romeo Coolio's Cheltenham Festival target
- Amateur jump jockey Sam Lee dies aged 27
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet