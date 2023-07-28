Qatar Racing buy into 'high-class prospect' Sunway before Ascot run on Saturday

An impressive Sandown debut success from Sunway has encouraged Qatar Racing to buy into the brother of Sealiway, who puts his reputation as a "high-class prospect" to the test this weekend.

The David Menuisier-trained colt runs in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes (4.15 ) at Ascot on Saturday, but will continue to race in the silks of Guy Pariente, who owns Sunway with Thomas Lines, despite the sale of a small share.

Qatar Racing's decision appears to be somewhat influenced by their retained jockey Oisin Murphy, who was on board for Sunway's debut where the juvenile raced green in the early stages, had trouble in running and finished powerfully to win by three and a quarter lengths.