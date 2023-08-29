Pyledriver set to follow the Enable route to Longchamp for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Pyledriver is set to follow the route made familiar by Enable and warm up for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Kempton a week on Saturday.

He is earmarked for the Unibet September Stakes, a Group 3 event which Enable won on the way to her second Arc success in 2018 and again before finishing sixth at Longchamp in 2020 on what turned out to be her final run.

Enable wins the September Stakes for the second time in 2020 Credit: Mark Cranham

William Muir had been thinking over plans for Pyledriver, a dual Group 1 winner who has earned more than £2 million in prize-money, since withdrawing the six-year-old from last week's Juddmonte International at the five-day confirmation stage.