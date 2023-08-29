Racing Post logo
Pyledriver set to follow the Enable route to Longchamp for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Pyledriver and PJ McDonald battle to victory in the Hardwicke
Pyledriver (green and white): set to run at Kempton a week on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Pyledriver is set to follow the route made familiar by Enable and warm up for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Kempton a week on Saturday.

He is earmarked for the Unibet September Stakes, a Group 3 event which Enable won on the way to her second Arc success in 2018 and again before finishing sixth at Longchamp in 2020 on what turned out to be her final run.

Enable wins the September Stakes for the second time in 2020
Enable wins the September Stakes for the second time in 2020Credit: Mark Cranham

William Muir had been thinking over plans for Pyledriver, a dual Group 1 winner who has earned more than £2 million in prize-money, since withdrawing the six-year-old from last week's Juddmonte International at the five-day confirmation stage.

David CarrReporter
Published on 29 August 2023Last updated 13:19, 29 August 2023
