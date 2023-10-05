Punting pointers and Spotlight views on Dan Skelton's six runners at Warwick on Thursday

No trainer has saddled more winners at Warwick in the last five seasons than Dan Skelton and he sends out six runners at one of his local tracks on Thursday. Skelton has already enjoyed a couple of winners this week and with Chepstow's Persian War meeting rapidly approaching, we assess the trainer's chances of maintaining his healthy form heading into the core jumps season opener.

2.00: racingtv.com Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle

Punting pointer: First start since wind surgery and is the choice of Harry Skelton. Second to a mare who subsequently contested the Grade 2 mares' contest at Aintree's Grand National meeting in a Southwell bumper when last seen in March. Clararose's half-brothers Toofareastiswest and Avoir De Soins both failed to win a bumper and improved for going over obstacles. She may do likewise on her hurdling bow.

Spotlight comment: Showed some ability in bumpers last season, most notably when second (no match for impressive winner) on latest outing in March; should have a future over jumps but others have much stronger form; had wind op during this summer.

Clararose 14:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.00: racingtv.com Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle

Punting pointer: Demonstrated some level of ability when landing a ten-runner Southwell bumper on her penultimate start. Tristan Durrell takes off 5lb and the stable conditional has made the frame on 19 of his 24 rides at Warwick, which is also his winningmost track with six successes.

Spotlight comment: Improved to cause 40-1 surprise in good-ground Southwell bumper in May, her second start, but that form looks modest and she was turned over at short odds in four-runner race on next outing; Harry Skelton rides the stable's other one; best watched.

Hot Fizzy Lizzy 14:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.35: Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Maiden Hurdle

Punting pointer: Takes on some tough opposition for his hurdling debut and might be one for handicaps in the longer term.

Spotlight comment: Joined Dan Skelton after showing improvement to finish third in an Irish point in March; raced too freely and made just a mildly encouraging rules debut when midfield in Newton Abbot bumper in July; will need to take a big step forward here.

Mumford's Magic 14:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.05: Save Business Rates With Colliers Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: Scored by 14 lengths in maiden hurdle at this track on his first start after wind surgery in May 2022 and returns to Warwick after another breathing operation. The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old is one of only three horses with chasing experience in an eight-runner line-up, in which only one other rival has previously scored over fences. He was also second off 1lb lower at Warwick in May.

Spotlight comment: Came good over fences with fairly comfortable success at Southwell (2m4f, good to soft) in April and has been pretty consistent since; lacks the potential of some of these but his chasing experience and proven fitness ought to give him an edge; had wind surgery last month.

Quid Pro Quo 15:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

4.05: Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: Built on some eyecatching bumper form when comfortably beating Way Out, who has subsequently completed a hat-trick, in a maiden hurdle on his penultimate start. The six-year-old is a full brother to last year's Irish Grand National runner-up Frontal Assault, so should improve for going chasing.

Spotlight comment: Presenting gelding who got off the mark over hurdles at the fifth attempt at Fontwell (2m6f) in March; goes chasing now after six months off and he can't be ruled out for his top yard.

Riskintheground 16:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

4.35: Racing TV Open National Hunt Flat Race

Punting pointer: Skelton has not sent out a Warwick bumper winner since the 2019-20 season with 25 runners failing to get their heads in front in the the campaigns that have followed. This four-year-old son of Getaway is only Skelton's second runner at the track in this code this term though, and it is worth monitoring the market.

Spotlight comment: Getaway gelding; dam, 1m4f Flat (RPR 91) and 2m hurdle winner, is out of French 1m3f-1m4f winning sister to French 10.5f Group 3 winner Dariole; appeals on paper and in excellent hands so this debutant merits serious consideration.

Out Out 16:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Read these next:

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.