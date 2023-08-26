Punting pointer: two Sunday runners whose form was boosted at York's Ebor meeting

York's Ebor festival may have ended on Saturday but with ten Group races, two Listed races and competitive heritage handicaps, the meeting will undoubtedly provide some important indicators for the rest of the Flat season. In the more immediate future, we look at two horses in action on Sunday whose form was boosted across the four days on the Knavesmire

2.15 Beverley: Willerby Holiday Homes And Lodges Nursery Handicap

Batal Zabeel was beaten a neck by Dorothy Lawrence on his penultimate start at Ayr. The Kevin Ryan-trained son of Territories was conceding 5lb to the winner, who followed up with an excellent fourth in Thursday's Lowther when a 66-1 chance for the Group 2.

Another who outran their odds at York was Markakol, who was sixth in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes when 40-1 for Saturday's Listed contest. Batal Zabeel was third behind Markakol last month and the second in that Newcastle novice event, Tan Rapido, has won a Windsor maiden on his only start since.

Batal Zabeel still beat three rivals despite William Buick losing his irons at Sandown last time, and he could be dangerous as he makes his nursery debut off a mark of 77.

Spotlight comment: Still looked inexperienced when posting an excellent second in 5f Ayr maiden in July; blinkered and run best ignored (rider lost irons) when fifth in Sandown maiden 17 days ago; he remains capable of better, so rates a big player on his nursery debut.

Batal Zabeel 14:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

4.10 Goodwood: Darley Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Cherry was unlucky to bump into Sea Theme when stepping up to 1m4f at Doncaster last time, given that the winner followed up in Listed company in the Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes on Thursday.

Cherry's trainer Ralph Beckett is in superb form with Group 2 victories for Angel Bleu and Kinross as well as a Listed success for Lezoo on Saturday, the latest winners of a superb August.

Cherry has more experience than any of her six rivals at Goodwood, and could get off the mark at the fifth attempt to cap a superb weekend for Beckett.

Spotlight comment: Juddmonte filly who was disappointing on penultimate start (1m2f, good to firm) but has encouraging efforts otherwise, latest at Doncaster (1m4f, soft) behind Sea Theme, who followed up in the Galtres at York on Thursday; sets the standard.

Cherry 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

