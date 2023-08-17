Punting pointer: the training duo sending one runner on a 448-mile round trip to end two-year drought

The joint team of Daniel and Claire Kubler enjoyed a career-best tally of winners last year and the pair go in search of another winner in North Yorkshire on Friday night as Bowland Park contests the mile handicap (8.20 ) at Thirsk.

The five-year-old son of New Bay made a promising return to action when finishing second to Young Fire at Haydock in June and the drop in class should see him go close once more.

Bowland Park will be making a 448-mile round trip from Lambourn, with connections hoping to see him land a first win in two years. A field of 13 heads to post in this contest and the Kubler runner is a 7-2 favourite with Sky Bet to get off the mark for the first time in 12 appearances.

The yard is operating at a strike-rate of 17 per cent with horses travelling at least this far in Britain, having won with 14 of the 82 runners they have sent out.

Dan Kubler, joint-trainer, said: "He made a really pleasing start to his season at Haydock and the winner [Young Fire] has gone on to win again at Leicester. He was well handicapped on old form and he beat the rest of the field that day quite nicely.

"A reproduction of that performance should hopefully see Bowland Park go pretty close. We've tried him over further but it's failed numerous times, so we've put that in the past and we'll stick to a mile. Any rain would be a bonus for him."

Spotlight comment

Found only a real course specialist too good when 2l second on June's seasonal return at Haydock (1m, good); remains 7lb below his last winning mark, and makes major appeal dropped to his first class 5 handicap.

Bowland Park 20:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Read these next:

Who remains in contention for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks at next week's Ebor festival?

Confirmed runners and riders for the Prix Morny and Prix Romanet at Deauville on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.